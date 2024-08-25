All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: New York Jets 10, New York Giants 6

2XXHF96 East Rutherford, United States. 24th Aug, 2024. New York Jets Israel Abanikanda carries the football in the first half against the New York Giants in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, August 24, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Mark Chichester
New York Giants New York Jets

The New York Jets defeated the Giants 10-6 in their preseason finale on Saturday night, led by Israel Abanikanda‘s highlight-reel 45-yard touchdown run and a dominant defensive performance.

The Jets sacked Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito eight times, with Takk McKinley recording three sacks and undrafted rookie Braiden McGregor another three. 

Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, along with most starters, sat out the game, leaving backups to battle it out. DeVito, the Giants' No. 3 quarterback, struggled against the pressure, finishing 14-of-27 for 103 yards while rushing for 48 yards on five carries.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Running back Israel Abanikanda extended the Jets' lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run. After taking a handoff, he forced three missed tackles before turning on the boosters and taking it to the end zone

Abanikanda handled nine carries on the night, producing 83 rushing yards, one touchdown, three first downs and seven forced missed tackles. He averaged 7.3 yards after contact per carry, with five of his carries going for 5 yards or more.

BOX SCORE

Giants Jets
Total points 6 10
Total offensive plays 63 66
Average EPA per play -0.247 -0.159
Total net yards 211 293
Avg yards per play 3.4 4.4
Total first downs 18 16
Rushing first downs 5 5
Passing first downs 11 10
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 21% 44%
Fourth-down efficiency 9% 0%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 6.7 6.6
Avg yards per drive 19.2 24.4
Avg points per drive 0.6 0.8
Red-zone possessions 2 2
Red-zone plays 6 5
Red-zone TDs 0 0
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 50%

