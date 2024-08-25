NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: New York Jets 10, New York Giants 6

The New York Jets defeated the Giants 10-6 in their preseason finale on Saturday night, led by Israel Abanikanda‘s highlight-reel 45-yard touchdown run and a dominant defensive performance.

The Jets sacked Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito eight times, with Takk McKinley recording three sacks and undrafted rookie Braiden McGregor another three.

Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, along with most starters, sat out the game, leaving backups to battle it out. DeVito, the Giants' No. 3 quarterback, struggled against the pressure, finishing 14-of-27 for 103 yards while rushing for 48 yards on five carries.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Running back Israel Abanikanda extended the Jets' lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run. After taking a handoff, he forced three missed tackles before turning on the boosters and taking it to the end zone.

Abanikanda handled nine carries on the night, producing 83 rushing yards, one touchdown, three first downs and seven forced missed tackles. He averaged 7.3 yards after contact per carry, with five of his carries going for 5 yards or more.

BOX SCORE

Giants Jets Total points 6 10 Total offensive plays 63 66 Average EPA per play -0.247 -0.159 Total net yards 211 293 Avg yards per play 3.4 4.4 Total first downs 18 16 Rushing first downs 5 5 Passing first downs 11 10 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 21% 44% Fourth-down efficiency 9% 0% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6.7 6.6 Avg yards per drive 19.2 24.4 Avg points per drive 0.6 0.8 Red-zone possessions 2 2 Red-zone plays 6 5 Red-zone TDs 0 0 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 50%

