NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Tennessee Titans 30, New Orleans Saints 27

Will Levis again looked solid in limited action this preseason, leading the Tennessee Titans on two scoring drives in their eventual 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints’ Spencer Rattler put on his own show through the air, making several pinpoint throws.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler churned out four big-time throws against the Titans while engineering three touchdown drives across 15 dropbacks.
He completed two of his four 20-plus-yard pass attempts for 64 yards and a score, with the two incompletions going down as big-time throws themselves.
BOX SCORE
|Titans
|Saints
|Total points
|30
|27
|Total offensive plays
|68
|55
|Average EPA per play
|0.143
|0.038
|Total net yards
|438
|328
|Avg yards per play
|6.4
|6
|Total first downs
|26
|23
|Rushing first downs
|11
|7
|Passing first downs
|14
|12
|Penalty first downs
|1
|4
|Third-down efficiency
|42%
|50%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|29%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|7.6
|6.4
|Avg yards per drive
|39.8
|29.8
|Avg points per drive
|2.7
|2.5
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|4
|Red-zone plays
|15
|7
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
