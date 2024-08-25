All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Tennessee Titans 30, New Orleans Saints 27

2XXN3KT Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard celebrates after scoring against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL preseason football game , Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

By Ben Cooper
Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints

Will Levis again looked solid in limited action this preseason, leading the Tennessee Titans on two scoring drives in their eventual 30-27 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints’ Spencer Rattler put on his own show through the air, making several pinpoint throws.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler churned out four big-time throws against the Titans while engineering three touchdown drives across 15 dropbacks.

He completed two of his four 20-plus-yard pass attempts for 64 yards and a score, with the two incompletions going down as big-time throws themselves.

BOX SCORE

Titans Saints
Total points 30 27
Total offensive plays 68 55
Average EPA per play 0.143 0.038
Total net yards 438 328
Avg yards per play 6.4 6
Total first downs 26 23
Rushing first downs 11 7
Passing first downs 14 12
Penalty first downs 1 4
Third-down efficiency 42% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 29% 0%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 7.6 6.4
Avg yards per drive 39.8 29.8
Avg points per drive 2.7 2.5
Red-zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 15 7
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

