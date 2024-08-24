All
NFL Preseason Week 3 Recap: Green Bay Packers 30, Baltimore Ravens 7

2XWTHTK A general picture of the Green Bay Packers offense against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Sunday August 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

By Ben Cooper
Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens

Starters were few and far between as the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens battled to close out the 2024 NFL preseason, but points were aplenty for the home team.

The Packers won the contest, 30-7, after forcing multiple turnovers on Ravens quarterback Devin Leary and running rampant with a three-headed rushing attack.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ravens fans know Kristian Welch well; he was with the team from 2020 through the 2022 campaign before being cut ahead of the 2023 season.

Now with the Packers, Welch made two run stops, allowed just one catch in coverage, hauled in an interception and dropped another in his team's blowout win.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Packers
Total points 7 30
Total offensive plays 50 65
Average EPA per play -0.507 -0.009
Total net yards 198 326
Avg yards per play 4 5
Total first downs 10 20
Rushing first downs 5 10
Passing first downs 4 9
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 20% 43%
Fourth-down efficiency 17% 13%
Possessions 12 10
Avg plays per drive 4.4 7.5
Avg yards per drive 15.2 29.6
Avg points per drive 0.5 2.2
Red-zone possessions 0 5
Red-zone plays 0 12
Red-zone TDs 0 2
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 60%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

