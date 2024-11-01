All
PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 9

2YENXYR New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrates as officials review a catch by wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for Week 9's Thursday Night Football contest between the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself. To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

New York Jets 21, Houston Texans 13

Jets WRs Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson

This was exactly the type of game the Jets envisioned when they traded for Adams to pair him with Wilson. Adams averaged 3.25 yards per route run in the Jets' Week 9 win over the Texans, leading all receivers in the game. Wilson was third behind Adams and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell at 2.65, but he had an incredible touchdown grab and finished with a 90.8 PFF receiving grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Stay tuned for the rest of Week 9's grade releases!

