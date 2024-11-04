NFL scores and recaps for every Week 9 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 9 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Houston Texans kicked off Week 9 with a spooky 21-13 Halloween victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

The game got off to a sloppy start with four fumbles and just seven points scored. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense were able to get going in the second half, as they scored 21 unanswered points to put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was in top form on Sunday, completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays, guiding his team to a 27-21 victory over the slumping Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, now on a three-game losing streak, also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury during the game.

The Falcons 6-3 Falcons are now in pole position in the NFC South, while the Cowboys have fallen to 3-5, with three of those losses coming at home.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating, wide receiver Zay Flowers hit paydirt twice and running back Derrick Henry is still King.

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back from a surprising Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns by shredding a previously lauded Denver Broncos defense in a 41-10 win in Week 9.

Kyle Hamilton proved disruptive to the Broncos' offensive plans and earned a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade after PFF's first review of the game. Jackson and Flowers topped 90.0, as well.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailed a career-long 61-yard field goal with just five seconds remaining to lift his team to a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

In a dramatic second half, the teams exchanged leads four times, combining for seven straight scoring drives. The win extended Buffalo's dominance over their division rivals and and solidifies there spot at the top of the AFC East.

The Carolina Panthers picked up their second win of the season over the tailspinning New Orleans Saints, 23-22.

Bryce Young was phenomenal in his second straight start, completing 16-of-27 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and three big-time throws. His 88.5 PFF passing grade is a career-high, pending final review.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr‘s return to the Saints lineup wasn't phenomenal. The veteran went 20-for-36 with 245 yards and no big-time throws. New Orleans converted just 33% of third-down tries and scored touchdowns on only two of four red-zone possessions. Standout receiver Chris Olave suffered an early concussion.

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ historical hesitancy to make an in-season trade may change with the trade deadline looming and the team looking to turn around its season.

The first step to becoming a buyer at the Nov. 5 deadline is winning games, and Joe Burrow is doing just that. The Bengals are victors in three of their past four games after a 41-24 thrashing of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Burrow tossed five touchdowns, and Trey Hendrickson wreaked havoc in the Raiders' backfield for four sacks and eight total pressures.

You take the highs with the lows when it comes to Jameis Winston, and Week 9 was on the wrong end of the spectrum for the Cleveland Browns.

Winston made three turnover-worthy plays against the Los Angeles Chargers, whose defense shut down the Browns all game to help the team roll to a 27-10 win.

Los Angeles' secondary forced six incompletions, hauled in three interceptions and dropped another two picks while missing only two tackles.

The Washington Commanders didn’t need any miracles this week, but they did fend off a comeback attempt from the New York Giants to secure a 27-22 win in Week 9.

In the victory, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made history by becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to defeat the Giants twice in a single season. Daniels performed well, completing 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, with two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

The Commanders (7-2) extend their lead atop the NFC East, while the Giants fall to 2-7, including an 0-5 record at home.

The Tennessee Titans secured their first win in five weeks by beating the New England Patriots, 20-17, in a game with top-five pick implications.

Rookie Drake Maye led New England down to the Titans' 5-yard line with no timeouts, then kept the final play alive for nearly 10 seconds before locating Rhamondre Stevenson for the game-tying touchdown. However, his interception thrown to Amani Hooker ended the game in overtime.

Both offenses finished with negative EPA per play marks, but Tennessee converted on 44% of third downs and secured four takeaways.

The upstart Arizona Cardinals rolled to their third straight win, dismantling the Chicago Bears, 29-9.

Arizona's run game thrived, averaging 0.064 EPA per play and generating five explosive runs. A 53-yard trot by Emari Demercado with four seconds left in the first half was representative.

Meanwhile, Chicago's offense was stuck in neutral, averaging -0.230 EPA per play. The Bears converted only 29% of third downs, made one red-zone trip and had three dropped passes.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley delivered standout performances to help the Philadelphia Eagles overcome some self-inflicted obstacles in a 28-23 victory over the Jaguars in Week 9.

Hurts completed 19 of his 25 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 66 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Barkley complemented him with 150 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Eagles appeared to outmatch the Jaguars, but the game stayed closer than it should have. Head coach Nick Sirianni opted against taking easy points, as the Eagles went 0-for-2 on fourth downs and missed on all three of their 2-point conversion attempts. These decisions led to a long 57-yard field goal attempt by Jake Elliott with 2:16 remaining, which he missed, giving Jacksonville the ball at their own 47-yard line.

The Jaguars' go-ahead drive was cut short when Trevor Lawrence misfired on a back-shoulder throw into the end zone, a throw linebacker Nakobe Dean intercepted for his first career pick.

The Green Bay Packers are the latest victim of the Detroit Lions, the NFC's hottest team as winners of six straight.

The now-7-1 Lions used a balanced attack — consisting of an accurate Jared Goff, a steady one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and stellar defense — to dispatch the Packers, 24-14, in Week 9.

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t get the boost they hoped for with Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, falling 21-13 to the Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Flacco completed 16 of his 27 passes for 179 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, as the Colts’ offense managed just -0.206 EPA per passing play — their second-worst mark of the season. Without Richardson’s dual-threat ability, the offense lacked the added dynamism in the running game, which clearly limited its effectiveness.

Darnold was efficient but unspectacular for the Vikings, completing 28 of his 34 passes for 290 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He recorded one big-time throw but also had three turnover-worthy plays and was sacked four times in the victory.

