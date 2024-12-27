PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 17

PFF grades are now live for the Week 17 Christmas Day and Thursday Night Football games.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy set a career high with 79 receiving yards on Christmas Day against the Steelers, catching all eight targets thrown his way. He finished the game having averaged 2.26 yards per route run and earned a 71.3 PFF receiving grade.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson played only three quarters due to the Ravens' dominance, but he still found time to go 10-of-15 passing for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He made three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays and earned an 84.3 PFF passing grade. Jackson dominated as a runner, too, rushing for 87 yards on four carries and earning a 90.2 PFF rushing grade.

Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight

Knight recorded a tackle resulting in a defensive stop in run defense but was even better against the pass in the Seahawks' Thursday Night Football win. He came away with a forced incompletion, an 88.4 PFF coverage grade and four hurries from eight pass-rushing snaps.

