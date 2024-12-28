NFL Week 17 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 40, New England Patriots 7

Justin Herbert powered the Los Angeles Chargers to a dominant 40-7 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, securing the team’s second playoff berth in three seasons.

The victory added to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s remarkable postseason résumé, marking his fourth playoff appearance in five NFL seasons.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey caught all eight of his catchable targets for 94 yards, two touchdowns and two more first downs against the Patriots in Week 17. He did most of his damage downfield, with 65 of his yards coming from passes thrown at least 10 yards downfield, and two of his receptions went for 15 or more yards. On the day, McConkey generated a 145.4 passer rating when targeted and earned a 75.0-plus receiving grade on first review.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE