NFL Week 17 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 6, Chicago Bears 3

One day after Christmas, the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears gifted us with football's equivalent to coal: punts. The teams combined for 13 of them in the Seahawks‘ uninspiring 6-3 win on Thursday Night Football as their playoff hopes hang by a thread.

The Bears dropped their 10th straight game after starting the season 4-2.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

CB Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears (92.4)

DI Byron Cowart, Chicago Bears (86.7)

DI Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks (81.1)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Few positives emerged from this game. Seahawks interior defender Leonard Williams was one of them, though, having secured six quarterback pressures, including two sacks. His 86.4 PFF overall grade this season would be a career high if it holds through Week 18.

