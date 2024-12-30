NFL Week 17 Recap: Washington Commanders 30, Atlanta Falcons 24

The Washington Commanders secured a thrilling 30-24 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 17, punching their ticket to the playoffs in Jayden Daniels‘ first year.

Washington actually held a 24-17 lead with two minutes remaining but surrendered a clutch fourth-and-goal, 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts, allowing the Falcons to tie the game. And then, after punting the ball back to Atlanta in the waning seconds, Washington caught a break when Falcons kicker Riley Patterson missed a 56-yard field goal attempt that would have won the game.

The Commanders capitalized on their luck, winning the overtime coin toss. Quarterback Jayden Daniels orchestrated a masterful 12-play, 70-yard drive, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz, who notched his second score of the night.

Daniels delivered a standout performance, completing 24-of-36 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He was equally dangerous on the ground, rushing for 127 yards on 16 carries, demonstrating why he’s been a critical piece of the Commanders' success this season.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner delivered a vintage performance for the Commanders, earning an 80.0-plus PFF grade on first review. He recorded three solo tackles and a defensive stop against the run. In coverage, Wagner was targeted twice, allowing one catch for just 1 yard and forcing an incompletion on the other, with passes into his primary coverage yielding a 56.3 passer rating.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE