NFL Week 17 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 13, Arizona Cardinals 9

The Los Angeles Rams held on for a gritty 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, preserving their lead in the NFC West and extending their winning streak to five games.

The game’s defining moment came with just 37 seconds remaining when Ahkello Witherspoon made a diving interception on a deflected pass in the end zone, sealing the Rams’ hard-fought win.

Los Angeles leaned heavily on its defense in a game where the offense struggled to find a rhythm. Puka Nacua was a bright spot, racking up 129 receiving yards, while Kyren Williams scored the Rams’ only touchdown.

Despite a challenging night offensively, the Rams managed to grind out the win and stay in control of the division race with the regular season winding down.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Despite the Cardinals' result, cornerback Garrett Williams stood out in coverage on Saturday night. Targeted five times, Williams allowed just one catch for 15 yards, forced three incompletions and, unfortunately, dropped an interception. Passes thrown into his coverage resulted in a 39.6 passer rating on the night.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE