NFL Week 17 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 25, New Orleans Saints 10

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 25-10 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell and running back Ameer Abdullah led the Raiders offense six scoring drives on Sunday. O'Connell finished with two touchdowns while Abdullah picked up over 140 total yards.

The Raiders defense was similarly effective against the Saints. Led by EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyree Wilson‘s nine combined pressures, Las Vegas continually made things difficult for Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Safety Thomas Harper put together an impressive performance on limited snaps, notably an interception and a sack, but given Ameer Abdullah‘s higher snap count, he gets the “Player of the Game” distinction for this game.

Abdullah picked up 115 yards and five first downs on the ground and impressively forced eight missed tackles on his 20 carries. He also picked another two first downs from his three receptions that resulted in 32 receiving yards.

