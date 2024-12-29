All
NFL Week 17 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 25, New Orleans Saints 10

By PFF Editorial Team
Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 25-10 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell and running back Ameer Abdullah led the Raiders offense six scoring drives on Sunday. O'Connell finished with two touchdowns while Abdullah picked up over 140 total yards. 

The Raiders defense was similarly effective against the Saints. Led by EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyree Wilson‘s nine combined pressures, Las Vegas continually made things difficult for Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler

Safety Thomas Harper put together an impressive performance on limited snaps, notably an interception and a sack, but given Ameer Abdullah‘s higher snap count, he gets the “Player of the Game” distinction for this game. 

Abdullah picked up 115 yards and five first downs on the ground and impressively forced eight missed tackles on his 20 carries. He also picked another two first downs from his three receptions that resulted in 32 receiving yards. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Raiders Saints
Total points 25 10
Total offensive plays 73 53
Average EPA per play 0.052 -0.258
Total net yards 374 276
Avg yards per play 5.1 5.2
Total first downs 22 13
Rushing first downs 7 2
Passing first downs 14 10
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 65% 9%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 13%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 7.5 5.3
Avg yards per drive 31.2 23
Avg points per drive 2.1 0.8
Red-zone possessions 4 2
Red-zone plays 12 3
Red-zone TDs 2 0
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 50%
