NFL Week 17 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 41, Dallas Cowboys 7

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles were able to jump out to a three-score lead in the first half by taking advantage of Cooper Rush and Jake Ferguson‘s three combined turnovers, as the 17 points Philadelphia picked up after those abrupt changes in possession proved to be the difference in the score (24-7) entering halftime.

It seemed like the Cowboys ran out of gas facing a three-score deficit in the second half, as they couldn't put a dent into the Eagles' lead.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett put together a promising performance for Philadelphia before an injury ended his day early. He routinely picked on Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth by targeting DeVonta Smith whenever Philadelphia needed a play through the air, and it worked flawlessly.

C.J. Garnder-Johnson was the catalyst to Philadelphia taking over this game, as his first-quarter pick-six gave the Eagles the early lead while his second-quarter interception led to Philadelphia creating a three-score lead entering halftime.

Gardner-Johnson did leave the game in the fourth quarter due to injury, but it didn't appear to be serious, which is fortunate for an Eagles defense that's going to need him at his best in the playoffs.

