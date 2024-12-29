NFL Week 17 Recap: New York Giants 45, Indianapolis Colts 33

One team lost, and the other … also lost.

The New York Giants valiantly battled the playoff-hopeful Indianapolis Colts — and eliminated them from postseason contention in 45-33 fashion. But in doing so, they potentially took themselves out of pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Regardless, Drew Lock enjoyed a career game, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another. Giants fans' mixed emotions aside, it was an impressive showing from Lock, who earned a 75.0 PFF overall grade after first reviews.

While the Colts were without injured quarterback Anthony Richardson, the difference in this game was the defense's inability to stymie a usually stagnant Giants offense.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants (93.7)

S Dane Belton, New York Giants (90.3)

EDGE Brian Burns, New York Giants (90.0)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Malik Nabers continued his sensational rookie campaign with another 171 receiving yards and two scores on seven catches. He notched a season-high 103 yards after the catch and became a trustworthy target for Drew Lock as the Giants knocked the Colts out of playoff contention.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE