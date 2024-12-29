All
NFL Week 17 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Tennessee Titans 13

2S0WR5R Jacksonville, USA. 29th Dec, 2024. December 29, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) in the first quarter during a game against the Tennessee Titans in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA(Credit Image: © Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By PFF Editorial Team
Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-13 at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

In a battle between teams vying for a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, standout rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Mac Jones were able to put together just enough offense to lead Jacksonville to the victory.

In a stacked rookie receiver class, Thomas has clearly been the most effective one, and Sunday's performance was just another feather in his cap, as he finished with seven receptions from 10 targets for 91 receiving yards and a touchdown. 

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time.

Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time!

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun helped lead Jacksonville's defense to a strong performance against a division foe, as the Jaguars held the Titans to just 13 points.

Oluokun was particularly dominant against the run, picking up a game-high five run stops from six overall tackles and four more assisted tackles. He also made two tackles in coverage and picked up a pressure to round out his day. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Titans Jaguars
Total points 13 20
Total offensive plays 64 57
Average EPA per play 0.007 0.142
Total net yards 347 284
Avg yards per play 5.4 5
Total first downs 22 19
Rushing first downs 9 8
Passing first downs 13 11
Penalty first downs 0 0
Third-down efficiency 50% 62%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0%
Possessions 7 8
Avg plays per drive 8.1 7.7
Avg yards per drive 38.6 31.6
Avg points per drive 1.4 2.2
Red-zone possessions 2 2
Red-zone plays 9 7
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%
