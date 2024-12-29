NFL Week 17 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Tennessee Titans 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-13 at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

In a battle between teams vying for a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, standout rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and quarterback Mac Jones were able to put together just enough offense to lead Jacksonville to the victory.

In a stacked rookie receiver class, Thomas has clearly been the most effective one, and Sunday's performance was just another feather in his cap, as he finished with seven receptions from 10 targets for 91 receiving yards and a touchdown.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun helped lead Jacksonville's defense to a strong performance against a division foe, as the Jaguars held the Titans to just 13 points.

Oluokun was particularly dominant against the run, picking up a game-high five run stops from six overall tackles and four more assisted tackles. He also made two tackles in coverage and picked up a pressure to round out his day.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE