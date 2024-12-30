NFL Week 17 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 27, Green Bay Packers 25

The Green Bay Packers found themselves battling from behind against the Minnesota Vikings once again and ultimately fell short in a narrow 2-point loss. Similar to their Week 4 matchup at Lambeau Field, where the Vikings secured a 31-29 victory, this Week 17 game followed a familiar script.

Plagued by turnovers and offensive struggles, the Packers entered halftime facing a significant deficit. Trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Green Bay rallied with a spirited comeback to close the gap. However, the defense failed to deliver a critical stop in the final two minutes, allowing the Vikings to run out the clock and clinch the win.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t find the end zone in this divisional matchup, but he caught all eight of his catchable targets for a game-high 92 yards. Two of his receptions moved the chains, and his final catch marked his 100th reception of the season. Jefferson hauled in his lone contested target, with two catches going for 15 or more yards. He also averaged an impressive 7.8 yards after the catch per reception.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE