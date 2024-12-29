NFL Week 17 Recap: Buffalo Bills 40, New York Jets 14

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen each departed early in the fourth quarter, a byproduct of a 40-14 shellacking of the New York Jets by the Buffalo Bills. One is a four-time NFL MVP, and the other is knocking on the door of his first.

Allen earned an elite 90.0 PFF overall grade after first reviews and likely remains the MVP frontrunner despite a modest stat line. The Jets failed to score with Rodgers at the helm, only joining the point festivities once backup Tyrod Taylor entered the game.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (90.0)

EDGE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills (89.6)

QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets (87.7)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Josh Allen threw for only 182 yards but played a clean game, one the Bills dominated in all facets. Allen made one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays, furthering his MVP case despite the blowout and his early departure.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE