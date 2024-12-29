NFL Week 17 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Carolina Panthers 14

Only a duck could overshadow Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving and Mike Evans‘ offensive onslaught.

Duck had a great view. pic.twitter.com/Te8B5USThG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2024

Evans closed in on an 11th straight 1,000-yard receiving season, Mayfield threw for 359 yards and five scores, and Irving topped 100 rushing yards on 20 carries. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Carolina Panthers in all phases, despite a few solid plays from quarterback Bryce Young, on their way to a 48-14 win in Week 17.

With the win, the Buccaneers move into prime position to claim the NFC South, pending the results of the Atlanta Falcons‘ Sunday night affair with the Washington Commanders.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89.0)

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (87.9)

TE Payne Durham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (85.6)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Baker Mayfield led five straight scoring drives to open the game and never looked back. He recorded a season-high 87.5% adjusted completion rate and one big-time throw. Mayfield connected with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan for two scores apiece and appeared in control throughout.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE