All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 17 Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, Cleveland Browns 3

2S0XDHB Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) scrambles for a first down as Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and safety Ronnie Hickman (33) defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

By Mark Chichester
Cleveland Browns Miami Dolphins

Tyler Huntley stepped up in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive ahead of the season finale.

Starting for Tagovailoa, who was sidelined with a hip injury, Huntley scrambled for a touchdown and threw for another, doing just enough to help the Dolphins (8-8) stay in contention with one game remaining.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dolphins backup Tyler Huntley finished 22-of-26 for 225 yards, one score and no interceptions, a stat line that would have been even better if not for the dropped pass by one of his receivers.

While he didn't record any big-time throws, he also didn't record any turnover-worthy plays. He was also almost perfect from a clean pocket, finishing 20-of-22 for 215 yards when kept free from pressure. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.