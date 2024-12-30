NFL Week 17 Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, Cleveland Browns 3

Tyler Huntley stepped up in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and led the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive ahead of the season finale.

Starting for Tagovailoa, who was sidelined with a hip injury, Huntley scrambled for a touchdown and threw for another, doing just enough to help the Dolphins (8-8) stay in contention with one game remaining.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at noon ET.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dolphins backup Tyler Huntley finished 22-of-26 for 225 yards, one score and no interceptions, a stat line that would have been even better if not for the dropped pass by one of his receivers.

While he didn't record any big-time throws, he also didn't record any turnover-worthy plays. He was also almost perfect from a clean pocket, finishing 20-of-22 for 215 yards when kept free from pressure.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE