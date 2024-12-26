NFL Week 17 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 31, Houston Texans 2

Lamar Jackson etched his name in the NFL record books on Wednesday, breaking the league's career rushing record for quarterbacks in the Baltimore Ravens‘ dominant 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans.

The win not only showcased Jackson's historic talent but also bolstered Baltimore’s push for the AFC North title and strengthened his MVP candidacy.

Jackson rushed for 87 yards and a score while throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ravens’ commanding performance.

With his efforts, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s long-standing record of 6,109 career rushing yards, bringing his total to 6,110 and solidifying his place as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history. The Ravens’ win further positions them as serious contenders heading into the postseason.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

It was a magical night for Lamar Jackson, who earned a stellar 92.4 PFF grade in the Ravens' dominant victory. Jackson didn’t need to air it out often, finishing 10-of-15 for 168 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. His efficiency stood out, as he recorded three big-time throws, avoided any turnover-worthy plays, and saw eight of his completions result in either a first down or touchdown.

Jackson was as electrifying as ever as a runner. He turned just four carries into 87 yards, forced a missed tackle and broke off two runs of 10 or more yards, underscoring his dynamic ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

