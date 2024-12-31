NFL Week 17 Recap: Detroit Lions 40, San Francisco 49ers 34

The Detroit Lions ended Week 17 with a 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday evening.

Both offenses moved the ball at will, each accumulating over 400 total yards, but two Brock Purdy interceptions to Lions safety Kerby Joseph proved to be enough the put Detroit on top.

Jared Goff was lethal throughout the contest, finishing 26 of 34 for 303 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while spreading the ball to six different receivers.

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall put together a breakout performance despite the loss, hauling in eight receptions from 10 targets for 141 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was outstanding Monday night, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt while picking up two big-time throws. Goff's average time to throw was 2.56 seconds and he was sacked just two times against Nick Bosa and company.

