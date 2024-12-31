All
NFL Week 17 Recap: Detroit Lions 40, San Francisco 49ers 34

2S132RY Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By PFF Editorial Team
Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers

The Detroit Lions ended Week 17 with a 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Monday evening.  

Both offenses moved the ball at will, each accumulating over 400 total yards, but two Brock Purdy interceptions to Lions safety Kerby Joseph proved to be enough the put Detroit on top. 

Jared Goff was lethal throughout the contest, finishing 26 of 34 for 303 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while spreading the ball to six different receivers. 

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall put together a breakout performance despite the loss, hauling in eight receptions from 10 targets for 141 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was outstanding Monday night, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt while picking up two big-time throws. Goff's average time to throw was 2.56 seconds and he was sacked just two times against Nick Bosa and company. 

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Lions 49ers
Total points 40 34
Total offensive plays 69 60
Average EPA per play 0.358 0.241
Total net yards 439 492
Avg yards per play 6.4 8.2
Total first downs 23 29
Rushing first downs 7 5
Passing first downs 16 21
Penalty first downs 0 3
Third-down efficiency 64% 63%
Fourth-down efficiency 40% 33%
Possessions 9 9
Avg plays per drive 8.3 7.3
Avg yards per drive 43.9 49.2
Avg points per drive 4 3.4
Red zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 15 15
Red-zone TDs 3 5
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 125%

