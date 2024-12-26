NFL Week 17 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 29, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

The Kansas City Chiefs unwrapped their Christmas present early on Sunday, delivering a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was in vintage form, completing 29-of-38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns without a single turnover-worthy play, while Russell Wilson struggled under relentless pressure, taking five sacks and throwing an interception as the Steelers’ offense sputtered.

It’s a fitting gift for the Chiefs, who now have the clearest path to the Super Bowl.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steelers interior defender Cameron Heyward delivered a dominant performance, earning a 90.0-plus grade on first review. From 32 pass-rush snaps, he tallied a hit, two hurries, and four additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure. Heyward was equally impactful against the run, recording five solo tackles — four of which were defensive stops — without missing a single tackle.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

Chiefs Steelers Total points 29 10 Total offensive plays 58 73 Average EPA per play 0.279 -0.132 Total net yards 379 378 Avg yards per play 6.5 5.2 Total first downs 20 22 Rushing first downs 3 7 Passing first downs 17 15 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 30% 50% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6.6 6.8 Avg yards per drive 34.5 31.5 Avg points per drive 2.6 0.8 Red-zone possessions 5 4 Red-zone plays 14 14 Red-zone TDs 4 1 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 50%

SNAP COUNTS AND PLAYER PARTICIPATION