NFL Week 17 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 29, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

2S06XBW Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

By Mark Chichester

The Kansas City Chiefs unwrapped their Christmas present early on Sunday, delivering a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes was in vintage form, completing 29-of-38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns without a single turnover-worthy play, while Russell Wilson struggled under relentless pressure, taking five sacks and throwing an interception as the Steelers’ offense sputtered.

It’s a fitting gift for the Chiefs, who now have the clearest path to the Super Bowl.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steelers interior defender Cameron Heyward delivered a dominant performance, earning a 90.0-plus grade on first review. From 32 pass-rush snaps, he tallied a hit, two hurries, and four additional pass-rush wins that didn’t result in pressure. Heyward was equally impactful against the run, recording five solo tackles — four of which were defensive stops — without missing a single tackle.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE

  Chiefs Steelers
Total points 29 10
Total offensive plays 58 73
Average EPA per play 0.279 -0.132
Total net yards 379 378
Avg yards per play 6.5 5.2
Total first downs 20 22
Rushing first downs 3 7
Passing first downs 17 15
Penalty first downs 0 0
Third-down efficiency 30% 50%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 6.6 6.8
Avg yards per drive 34.5 31.5
Avg points per drive 2.6 0.8
Red-zone possessions 5 4
Red-zone plays 14 14
Red-zone TDs 4 1
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 50%

SNAP COUNTS AND PLAYER PARTICIPATION

Chiefs' offensive snap counts
 
Name Pos. Snaps played
Joe Thuney G 62
Patrick Mahomes QB 62
Mike Caliendo G 62
Jawaan Taylor T 62
Creed Humphrey C 62
Trey Smith G 62
Travis Kelce TE 55
Xavier Worthy WR 53
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 31
Kareem Hunt HB 30
DeAndre Hopkins WR 29
Noah Gray TE 28
Marquise Brown WR 25
Justin Watson WR 21
Isiah Pacheco HB 20
Samaje Perine HB 12
Peyton Hendershot TE 4
Nikko Remigio WR 1
Wanya Morris T 1
Steelers' offensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Russell Wilson QB 75
Zach Frazier C 75
Mason McCormick G 75
Broderick Jones T 75
Dan Moore Jr. T 68
George Pickens WR 68
Isaac Seumalo G 63
Calvin Austin III WR 56
Pat Freiermuth TE 45
Jaylen Warren HB 40
Najee Harris HB 34
Van Jefferson WR 32
Mike Williams WR 31
Darnell Washington TE 26
Connor Heyward TE 21
Spencer Anderson G 13
MyCole Pruitt TE 10
Scott Miller WR 10
Max Scharping T 7
Cordarrelle Patterson HB 1
Chiefs' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Tershawn Wharton DI 71
Trent McDuffie CB 64
Justin Reid S 63
Nick Bolton LB 59
Bryan Cook S 54
Drue Tranquill LB 54
Jaden Hicks S 53
Christian Roland-Wallace CB 50
George Karlaftis ED 50
Charles Omenihu ED 50
Joshua Williams CB 41
Mike Danna ED 40
Nazeeh Johnson CB 34
Leo Chenal LB 29
Keith Taylor Jr. CB 25
Felix Anudike-Uzomah ED 21
Derrick Nnadi DI 18
Marlon Tuipulotu DI 13
Mike Pennel DI 13
Deon Bush S 10
Swayze Bozeman LB 7
Cam Jones LB 6
Steelers' defensive snap counts
Name Pos. Snaps played
Patrick Queen LB 62
Minkah Fitzpatrick S 62
DeShon Elliott S 58
Donte Jackson CB 58
Alex Highsmith ED 52
Cameron Heyward DI 50
T.J. Watt ED 49
Cory Trice Jr. CB 47
Cameron Sutton CB 43
Keeanu Benton DI 38
Elandon Roberts LB 33
Payton Wilson LB 29
Nick Herbig ED 23
Larry Ogunjobi DI 20
James Pierre CB 18
Damontae Kazee S 16
Montravius Adams DI 13
Isaiahh Loudermilk DI 6
Jeremiah Moon ED 5
