NFL Week 17 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 30, Denver Broncos 24

There is only one Joe Burrow.

In a season marred by his team’s maddening inconsistency, Burrow has — quietly — been the best quarterback in the National Football League and has stacked together stellar performances that have gone largely unappreciated amid the Bengals’ struggles as a team.

On Saturday night, under the bright lights, Burrow stepped out to center stage and delivered another masterful performance worthy of any award and all of the adulation. In a game the Bengals arguably had no business winning, Burrow finished 40-of-50 for 419 yards and three touchdowns, with his third securing a dramatic 30-24 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals came dangerously close to letting the game slip away when kicker Cade York missed a 33-yard field goal with 3 minutes left in overtime, the ball bouncing off the left upright. But the defense held strong, forcing Denver into a three-and-out capped by a Bo Nix incompletion on third down, giving Burrow one last shot.

As he has all season, Burrow delivered.

Cincinnati’s first win this year against a team with a winning record kept its faint playoff hopes alive. To make the postseason for the first time since 2022, the Bengals must defeat Pittsburgh in Week 18 and get some help from other teams.

With Burrow at the helm, anything feels possible.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a stellar performance on Saturday, completing 40 of his 50 passes for 419 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Burrow showcased exceptional efficiency on throws of 10-plus yards downfield, going 11-of-15 for 207 yards and a touchdown, earning a 137.5 passer rating on those attempts. He added one big-time throw while avoiding any turnover-worthy plays.

