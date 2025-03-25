2025 NFL Free Agency: Which teams got better or worse?

The Minnesota Vikings are the big winners: Not many teams have improved more than the Vikings, who spent the second-most money in free agency.



As free agency starts to quiet down and the big names come off the board, we can see the impact and assess every roster in the NFL as we approach free agency.

Not every team was able to make all of the necessary signings to make their rosters, and some may have even taken backward steps during free agency. But who got better, worse and stayed the same?

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The Cardinals struck gold this offseason, landing Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson. Both are immediate upgrades for a defense that struggled in 2024 and a defensive line that needed more oomph up front. Sweat earned a 70.0 grade in 2024, racking up 66 pressures and 11 sacks on the best defense in the NFL, while Tomlinson matched a career-high 36 pressures from a season before. He’s not the elite run defender from years past, but Tomlinson is a surefire at defensive tackle.

There were no big-hitter losses on offense either for the Cardinals, and this is a roster that should be feeling good heading into the NFL draft with the 16th overall pick. The goal this season was to improve in the trenches, and the Cardinals have done just that. They’ve improved in free agency.

Losing Drew Dalman was always going to sting. Dalman earned a 78.8 grade in 2024 and fit perfectly anchoring the Falcons’ offensive line in the outside zone-heavy run scheme, but he joined the Lions in free agency, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the line. Replacing him is a tall task, and the offense is weaker because of it, even if they were able to extend Jake Matthews, who has earned an 80.0-plus pass-blocking grade in seven of the last eight years.

On defense, the Falcons had to address a pass-rushing problem that’s plagued them for the longest time. Signing Leonard Floyd is a short-term fix – Floyd has had at least 40 pressures in the last five years, but can’t fix the problem alone. And while cutting Grady Jarrett gave the Falcons some cap relief, it also cost them an interior presence – albeit one who wasn’t at his best in 2024. That’s where the Falcons need to continue to target throughout the rest of free agency and the draft. As a whole, it’s hard to argue that the Falcons have improved this offseason, but maybe they haven’t really moved the needle in either direction.

Re-signing Ronnie Stanley was the Ravens’ biggest coup in free agency. The former All-Pro left tackle rekindled his early career form in 2024 after struggling with injuries over the last few seasons, earning an 80.9 pass-blocking grade, and his market was expected to boom in free agency. Thankfully, for Lamar Jackson, Stanley is sticking around for a while longer.

Signing DeAndre Hopkins gives the Ravens the type of receiver they’ve been yearning for for a while, but Hopkins is heading into his age-33 season. There’s talent at receiver around him, though. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman both flourished in 2024, and the Ravens have one of the best tight end rooms in the NFL.

The Bills were one of the big winners of free agency, bolstering a roster that once again fell just short of reaching the Super Bowl. Adding Joey Bosa and Michael Hoecht on the edge will allow the Bills to rush the quarterback in a variety of ways, and Josh Palmer will give the offense another big outside receiver for Allen to target. If the aim was to get bigger and stronger, the Bills succeeded.

There was also an emphasis on keeping their best players in the building, as Allen, Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard all earned justified extensions. James Cook could also receive an extension, but now, the goal in the draft should be to add another cornerback.

The Panthers' defense was a mess in 2024, and any tangible additions would be a noted improvement for a unit that couldn’t stoop much lower. Adding Tershawn Wharton and Tre’von Moehrig, who earned an 87.5 grade against the run, improves that unit considerably, and Patrick Jones II provides solid depth on the edge. With Derrick Brown back in 2025, there’s reason for optimism.

Bringing back Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen keeps the offensive line looking like a strength too. The Panthers have a long way to go until they’re a good NFL team, but they’ve not been shy about trying to get better in 2025. Continuing to improve the defense, while also adding a few more playmakers for Bryce Young should be on the agenda next.

The Bears undeniably got better in free agency, revamping an offensive line that caused issues all of last season by trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson while signing Drew Dalman to a three-year deal. Thuney is one of the best guards in the NFL and earned an 80.0 grade in 2024, the seventh-highest among guards. The interior of the offensive line now looks like a real strength and more in line with Ben Johnson’s likely vision for the offense.

The Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo additions improve the defensive line, even if the money can be squinted at first and second glance. The Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, but they’ve noticeably improved in free agency. Lesser tiered additions like Devin Duvernay and Durham Smythe improve the overall depth of the roster too, and now the Bears head into the draft in a much better state than where they stood just two months ago.

The Bengals' ability to sign Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals and keep their offensive core together is undoubtedly a win. So is re-signing B.J. Hill, who earned a 70.2 grade in 2024 and is the Bengals' top run defender. From there, the Bengals improved at the linebacker position, allowing Akeem Davis-Gaither, who earned a 59.0 grade in 2024, to walk and replacing him with Oren Burks, who was excellent in his only season with the Eagles last season. Burks earned an 86.0 grade, fourth among all linebackers.

The interior of the offensive line is still in flux, especially after releasing starter Alex Cappa, but the Bengals own the No. 17 pick in the draft. They could target an offensive lineman if necessary unless continuing to replace and strengthen the defense is the plan. For now, they’re probably better.

The Browns likely have designs to enter the 2025 season with a new quarterback under center. Whether it’s Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, or a quarterback from the 2025 draft class, that seems to be the direction in Cleveland. For now, though, the Browns made some smart free-agency moves. Cornelius Lucas earned a 74.1 grade in 2024, allowing just one sack in 273 pass blocking snaps, while also sliding between left and right tackle. That sort of versatility is an improvement for an offensive line in flux.

Maliek Collins improves the defensive line too. He earned 45 pressures for the 49ers in 2024 while earning a 70.0 pass-rushing grade and should be a threat to get to the quarterback on the defensive line. Pairing him with Myles Garrett, who ended his trade demands by signing a four-year $120 million extension with the Browns, means the defense will have the chance to improve upon their performances in 2024. The big question now, is what do the Browns do with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? They have the opportunity to take a quarterback or a generational talent like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

The Cowboys were smart to re-sign Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year extension, and taking a chance on Saints’ former 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner on the edge certainly doesn’t hurt, but it’s hard to argue the Cowboys have improved this offseason. Zack Martin retiring is a big blow to the offensive line too, even if he hadn’t been the same force multiplier as he had been in recent seasons. Robert Jones is a capable replacement but earned a 56.1 grade in 2024.

As is the norm, the Cowboys didn’t invest much guaranteed money into incoming free agents, as their biggest splashes came from re-signing Odighizuwa and KaVontae Turpin. However, losing DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston and Jourdan Lewis are big blows. Replacing Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders adds more depth to the running back room, but the Cowboys' free agency was an expected disappointment.

The Broncos’ defense was one of the best in the NFL in 2024, finishing second in EPA per play, so improving that unit would be a tall order. The Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw signings carry risks as both players have missed more than 10 games in the last two seasons through serious injuries, but if they can stay on the field, then the Broncos front office has hit the jackpot. Greenlaw was one of the best linebackers in the NFL in 2022 and 2023, and Hufanga was a First Team All-Pro in 2022 – it’s easy to see why the Broncos took the plunge.

Signing Evan Engram is a coup too. Engram has been one of the most consistent tight ends in the NFL since signing with the Jaguars, catching 234 passes for 2094 yards and nine touchdowns in 43 games while earning plus-70.0 grades in back-to-back seasons. Engram fills an obvious need at tight end, and his signing could pave the way for the Broncos to add another receiver in the 2025 draft.

The Lions' big-money free agent signing was D.J. Reed, signing the former Jets cornerback to a three-year, $48 million contract. Reed is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, and he’s earned a 70.0 coverage grade in seven of his eight seasons in the league. He was brought in as a replacement for Carlton Davis, who departed for the Patriots in free agency. A like-for-like replacement, but Davis might just have the edge as the better player.

Losing Kevin Zeitler on the offensive line is a blow too – he earned an 86.5 grade in 2024, the third-highest among guards in the NFL. His immediate replacement is likely the Lions’ sixth-round pick from 2024, Christian Mahogany, who earned a 91.5 grade in limited action in 2024. Mahogany could be hit, but as it stands, he might not have the same impact in 2025 as Zeitler.

Sometimes it’s best to get a lay of the land by looking at what certain teams didn’t do. The 49ers’ offensive line struggled in 2024, and their decision to not retain Aaron Banks, who earned a 60.5 pass-blocking grade, might be rather telling. The Packers gave Banks $27 million in guarantees and made him the sixth-highest-paid guard in the NFL while losing Josh Myers in free agency, and while they have a habit of developing and getting the best out of offensive linemen, the move can be scrutinized.

The other big signing was cornerback Nate Hobbs, who has struggled with injuries over the last three years. Hobbs was a hit in his rookie season, earning an 80.1 grade out of the slot, but his signing muddies the picture in an already questionable secondary for the Packers. Jaire Alexander remains a likely trade candidate, and Hobbs’ arrival likely pushes Keisean Nixon to the slot. There are a lot of questions about the stylistic fits here.

The Texans are revamping their offensive line after trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green while cutting Shaq Mason in the process. Green hasn’t produced the goods in the NFL, but Tunsil is still one of the best left tackles in the business. Even if new arrival Cam Robinson can be a safe choice at left tackle, the offensive line is currently undoubtedly worse without Tunsil.

Acquiring C.J. Gardner-Johnson is an improvement to the secondary, and the defense will remain solid in 2025, but the offense is in a worse shape than it was entering free agency, and that’s a bad look considering how much the unit struggled in 2024. Continuing to revamp the offensive line is a must in the draft.

The Colts' big losses were notable. Ryan Kelly and Will Fries’ departures depleted the talent on the offensive line, and Dayo Odeyingbo left a hole on the edge after earning a 66.1 grade and registering a career-high 42 pressures in 2024. The Colts were smart in their additions, though. Charvarius Ward was arguably the best cornerback on the open market, and Cam Bynum is an excellent addition to Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Daniel Jones’ arrival on a one-year, $14 million deal complicates the quarterback picture. The money likely means there’s a real quarterback battle incoming, but it’s a battle the Colts’ front office can’t afford to have Anthony Richardson lose. All in all, though, the Colts still need to address the tight end position and bolster the defensive line.

Patrick Mekari was the big addition to the offensive line for the Jaguars. He earned a career-low 59.0 grade in 2024 but comes with positional flexibility and two previous seasons worth of 70.0 grades or higher. Robert Hainsey will likely take on the role as the team's starting center after the retirement of Mitch Morse, another big hole to fill, but struggled as the Buccaneers starting center in 2023, earning a 50.2 grade. Both moves come with big risks.

Jourdan Lewis is coming off a career-high 79.0 coverage grade and will be the team’s starting slot cornerback, and Eric Murray could help solidify a unit that struggled against the run. Losing Evan Engram and Christian Kirk hurts the offense, as Trevor Lawrence loses out on two solid pass catchers, but those are holes that the Jaguars will likely address in the draft.

No matter how you slice it, losing Joe Thuney is just too big of a blow for the Chiefs – even if they were able to franchise tag Trey Smith. Thuney has been one of the best guards in the NFL for the last nine seasons and earned two straight first-team All-Pro honors at left guard. Adding Jaylon Moore on a two-year deal to be the starting left tackle is a risky move too. Moore has earned plus-70.0 grades in his last two seasons but has never played more than 275 snaps in a season.

Losing Tershawn Wharton and Justin Reid are big losses to the defense too, but adding Kristian Fulton on a two-year deal improves the cornerback room, and the 2025 draft class is deep for defensive tackles. Improvements could come from there.

Trading for Geno Smith immediately makes the Raiders better. Smith had been excellent for the Seahawks in his three years as a starter, completing 68.5% of his passes for 12,226 passing yards and 71 touchdowns, earning a 79.0 grade or better in all three seasons, all behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Solving the Raiders quarterback issues, and reuniting Smith with Pete Carroll is an instant win.

Re-signing Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of the 2024 season, while also extending Maxx Crosby to a monster deal keeps the defensive line as a strong point of the roster, and Jeremy Chinn will go some way to replacing the loss of Moehrig. Although, without Hobbs, Moehrig, and Robert Spillane, the defense is a little worse off. But the Raiders have a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, so there’s a chance they could add another day-one contributor.

Joey Bosa, Poona Ford and Kristian Fulton were the big losses for the Chargers defense, but keeping Khalil Mack, Teair Tart and Elijah Molden were smart moves. As was adding Mekhi Becton to an offensive line that needed help on the interior. Becton earned a 70.7 grade for the Eagles in 2024 and will look to prove that he can be great outside of the University of Jeff Stoutland.

Najee Harris earned a career-high 77.2 grade in 2024 and forced a career-best 63 missed tackles while rushing for 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season and gives Jim Harbaugh the bruising running back he’s been looking for to improve the running game. One could argue the Chargers have slightly improved in free agency by addressing positions of need.

The Rams were right to lock up Alaric Jackson, who earned a 78.4 grade in 2024, on a three-year deal, keeping their starting left tackle in the building, and adding Poona Ford and Davante Adams brings in two starters at their respective positions with a lot to give. Adams replaces Kupp in the offense while bringing more of an outside receiver skillset to the offense, and Ford earned an 85.3 grade with the Chargers in 2024, his best grade since his rookie season.

Bringing Coleman Shelton back to the team gives the offensive line a capable spot starter behind Beaux Limmer, and Nate Landman earned a 73.9 grade against the run in 2024 with the Falcons. Most importantly, the Rams restructured Matt Stafford’s contract, keeping the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the building.

The Dolphins needed to upgrade the offensive line in free agency. Though James Daniels carries injury risk after tearing his Achilles, he earned a 92.9 grade in four games in 2024 and if healthy,he could be a major contributor to a line that desperately needs interior help. The jury is out, but a three-year deal suggests the Dolphins are happy with his progress. Aside from that move, the Dolphins didn’t make any splashes, adding Zach Wilson for quarterback depth and bringing in Ifeatu Melifonwu to fill the hole at safety left by the departing Jevon Holland.

Tyrel Dodson shone in coverage, as he has for much of his career, earning an 82.9 coverage grade in 2024. Bringing him back is a bet on his talent. The outside corner spot needs improvement, but don’t be shocked if the Dolphins dip back into the offensive line in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings: Better

The Vikings were big hitters in free agency, investing their money all across the board. The interior of the offensive line was a real area of need, and the Vikings brought in Ryan Kelly at center and Will Fries, who earned an 86.9 grade in 2024, at guard, both from the Colts, to strengthen the line. Their desire to bolster the trenches continued with the Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave signing and the Jordan Mason addition as well as the Aaron Jones re-signing highlights that the Vikings are committed to improving a running game that struggled in 2024.

Isaiah Rodgers impressed for the Eagles in their Super Bowl-winning campaign too, earning a 73.2 grade, 24th among cornerbacks. The Vikings roster has absolutely improved in free agency, and the table is set for J.J. McCarthy to enter the fray and lead the team in 2025 and beyond.

Only the Patriots spent more than the Vikings in free agency, signing Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, and Morgan Moses to long-term deals. Williams and Davis are the coups of the class, as Williams registered 54 pressures in 2024 and earned a 76.5 grade. Davis earned a 74.5 grade, 21st among cornerbacks in the NFL. The Morgan Moses addition helps the offensive line, as the veteran tackle earned a 63.3 grade in 2024.

The Patriots roster is still far from complete, but the steps to put Drake Maye in a better position to succeed are in place. The offensive line still needs some work, and Maye could use another receiver or two, but the Patriots roster is in better shape following free agency.

It’s hard to define what the New Orleans Saints are – a distinction that’s likely existed for a few seasons now. Re-signing Chase Young is a smart bet, and bringing back Juwan Johnson, who earned a 66.7 grade, gives Derek Carr an option in the passing game he can continue to trust.

Justin Reid remains one of the more underrated safeties in the NFL, too. He was the biggest addition to the Saints' roster, but losing Paulson Adebo means the Reid signing feels like one step forward, one step back. Predictably, the Saints were quiet in free agency, likely targeting the draft as their best bet to add young starting talent.

The Giants spent the bulk of their free agency money on the defense, and while Jevon Holland is a nice pick-up, he replaces Xavier McKinney, who departed a season prior, for near enough the same money. Adebo’s performance dipped from 2023 to 2024, and he earned a 63.3 grade this past season, but he can still be a solid starter for the Giants, Golston had a career year with the Cowboys, registering 37 pressures and seven sacks for the Cowboys.

Ultimately, the roster is in a slightly better spot than prior to free agency, but the question is what the Giants will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets' priority this offseason was to replace the departing Aaron Rodgers. On paper, they’ve done by signing Justin Fields, who earned a 71.0 grade with the Steelers in 2024 before Russell Wilson took over the starting job. The test now will be to see if Fields can be the long-term answer for the Jets.

The only other multi-year deal for the Jets was signing Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million. Stephens struggled with the Ravens in 2024, but the Jets will hope that he can be closer to his 2023 self when he earned a 67.4 grade. The Jets got younger, cutting ties with Adams, Rodgers and C.J. Mosley, and haven’t taken too many big swings.

Realistically, the only way was down for the Eagles after winning the Super Bowl in 2024 and losing some big-time free agents, with Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay all departing – all four were starters in the Super Bowl win and earned 70.0-plus grades. There was some reprieve as the Eagles re-signed Zack Baun and added Azeez Ojulari, Adoree' Jackson and Josh Uche, but it remains to be seen if they can fill the void of the departing trio.

There’s hope that Jeff Stoutland can salvage another down-on-his-luck offensive lineman in Kenyon Green, and extensions were given to Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson. Even if the roster has slightly worsened in quality, there’s no reason to be anything other than optimistic.

Take away the lack of a starting quarterback on the roster, and you could feasibly argue that the Steelers improved in the offseason. They traded for, and subsequently extended, D.K. Metcalf, who earned a 74.3 grade in 2024, giving them a new star receiver, signed Darius Slay to improve the secondary and brought in Malik Harrison to bolster the second level. However, the Harris, Daniels, Fields and Russell Wilson losses mean it’s more than likely that the Steelers are in quarterback purgatory again unless they sign Aaron Rodgers.

Until they resolve the lack of a quarterback, and there’s no guarantee that they will this season, the Steelers are coasting along Same Street.

Sure, the 49ers have given themselves more financial flexibility moving forward, getting contracts like Deebo Samuel’s and Javon Hargrave’s off the books, but they’ve undoubtedly made themselves weaker in the short term. Dre Greenlaw, Maliek Collins and Talanoa Hufanga all leave big holes on defense. The three-year, $20.25 million contract handed to Luke Farrell will help the 49ers continue to run the ball well, Farrell earned a 61.9 run-blocking grade in 2024, but it’s a lot of money for a tight end primarily known for his blocking skills.

Mac Jones gives the 49ers good depth at quarterback, and there are some intriguing one-year flier deals for Jason Pinnock and Luke Gifford, but the 49ers have regressed. There’s just too much good talent lost this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks: Worse

Simply by replacing Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, the Seahawks regressed. Darnold was excellent for the Vikings in 2024, but there’ll be fair questions of whether or not he can excel the same outside of Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Bringing back Ernest Jones and Jarran Reed is smart, as is signing DeMarcus Lawrence to a three-year deal. Lawrence missed most of 2024 with a foot injury but earned a 91.0 grade in 2023 while registering 48 pressures.

The Seahawks still have to improve the offensive line, though. That’s where they really struggled last season, as Geno Smith was sacked 50 times – the second-most in the league. Putting Sam Darnold behind that offensive line would be a problem. Expect the front office to target those improvements in the draft.

Bringing back Chris Godwin on a three-year deal was the big move for the Buccaneers. Godwin earned an 86.3 grade in 2024, catching 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. The big signing outside of re-signing Godwin was adding edge rusher Haason Reddick. The former Eagle played in just 10 games for the Jets after holding out early in the season and struggled to find his groove upon returning, registering 26 pressures and three sacks.

Reddick has proven he can be a force multiplier as a pass-rusher, and there’s a good chance he will get back to his best with a full offseason under his belt. And at just $14 million, it’s an easy choice to make. The Buccaneers desperately needed a pass rusher, and Reddick could supply the goods. There’s still a chance they add another rusher in the draft too.

The Titans had to find ways to improve one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this offseason. And they did so, adding Kevin Zeitler and Dan Moore to strengthen spots at guard and left tackle. Zeitler’s 86.5 grade was third-highest among guards, and Moore’s 67.2 grade was 42nd among tackles – both will provide better line play than the Titans got in 2024. And that’s a big plus. It also sets the table for the Titans to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if they desire.

Dre’Mont Jones solidifies the defensive line too, while Cody Barton earned a 79.9 grade against the run, 17th among all linebackers. The Titans have a long way to go, but one could argue they’re now in better shape heading into the draft.

The Commanders did a lot of in-house work this offseason, bringing back Bobby Wagner (88.3) and Zach Ertz (67.0), while making big trades for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel to improve the offense. Tunsil is still one of the best tackles in the NFL despite a down year in 2024, and Samuel will provide dynamism in the pass-catching game. The running game could use another back, but the draft class is deep, and the Commanders will likely take that route.

On defense, the big move was releasing Jonathan Allen, and replacing him with Javon Kinlaw. The former first-round pick earned a 53.4 grade in 2024 but had a career-high 4.5 sacks. Overall, the defense has probably taken a step back replacing Allen with Kinlaw, as well as losing Jeremy Chinn and Dante Fowler, but the Commanders could also target an edge rusher with the No. 29 pick.