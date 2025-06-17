2025 NFL receiving corps rankings: Eagles kick things off at No. 1

A well-rounded Eagles group leads the charge: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley form an elite top-end receiving group heading into the 2025 campaign.

Dallas' new-look unit cracks the top 16: While CeeDee Lamb does the heavy lifting for the Cowboys' receiving corps, the group now has George Pickens as a vertical threat.

Estimated Reading Time: 16 minutes

NFL passing attacks are diverse, largely built to fit the players' skillsets. Knowing that, we're taking a zoomed-out look at every team's receiving corps ahead of the 2025 NFL season and ranking all 32 units.

The Eagles earned a team 79.1 PFF receiving grade last season and boast the No. 1 (A.J. Brown) and No. 17 (DeVonta Smith) receivers in PFF's top 32 wide receiver rankings, as well as the No. 2 running back (Saquon Barkley) and No. 8 tight end (Dallas Goedert). Throw in Jahan Dotson as an ideal No. 3 receiver, and you’ve got a group that has a strong case for being the best in the league.

It was a coin flip between the Buccaneers and the Eagles for the top spot, as they earned equal 79.1 PFF receiving grades in 2024. But Philadelphia's top pass-catching options all placed ahead of their Tampa Bay counterparts in PFF's position rankings.

The Buccaneers win the depth battle, though, as Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Rachaad White make for the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. Mike Evans (90.2), Chris Godwin (85.7) and Bucky Irving (90.5) were all top-15 players in PFF receiving grade among qualifiers at their positions in 2024.

The duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins does the heavy lifting for the Bengals' receiving corps, but there are few other better pass-catching units. Chase was the triple-crown winner last season and earned an 84.9 PFF receiving grade, which would have been in the elite category had he not dropped 13 passes. Higgins added an 88.3 PFF receiving grade in a contract year.

Chase Brown is a good receiver out of the backfield, posting a 76.8 PFF receiving grade in 2024, while Mike Gesicki had one of his better seasons with 1.55 yards per route run — his best average since 2020. Cincinnati's team-wide 80.3 PFF receiving grade in 2024 ranked seventh in the NFL.

The Lions recorded the highest team PFF receiving grade in the league last season (89.0). Five Detroit players recorded marks of 74.0 or higher: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. And St. Brown and Montgomery earned elite 90.0-plus PFF receiving grades.

The Lions' receiving corps is diverse and features high-ceiling players at every position.

The 49ers' receiving corps is an unknown, given Brandon Aiyuk‘s recovery from ACL and MCL tears and Christian McCaffrey‘s limited playing time last season while dealing with PCL and Achilles injuries. But the fact of the matter is, McCaffrey has earned 84.0-plus PFF receiving grades in six of his eight seasons, including the last one in which he was fully healthy (2023), and Aiyuk was one of the highest graded receivers in the league (91.7) in 2023.

If they are healthy and can feature alongside George Kittle, who ranked second in PFF receiving grade (92.6) among tight ends last season, as well as Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, the group deserves the benefit of the doubt, even without Deebo Samuel.

Minnesota claimed the fourth-highest team PFF receiving grade in 2024 (82.1). Justin Jefferson’s resume speaks for itself at this point; he has logged five straight seasons with 88.0-plus PFF receiving grades and 2.40 yards per route run. Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones all recorded PFF receiving grades above 70.0 in 2024, and the Vikings also added Tai Felton, Rondale Moore and Jordan Mason to the mix for 2025.

Tyreek Hill was not as dominant as we’re used to in 2024 (77.3 receiving grade), but in 2022 and 2023, he was unstoppable with 92.0 and 93.8 PFF receiving grades. Jaylen Waddle also took a step back, posting career lows in receiving yards, touchdowns, yards per route run and PFF receiving grade, but he was an elite receiver in 2023 (90.6 PFF receiving grade).

Jonnu Smith and De'Von Achane each earned PFF receiving grades above 80.0 last season, and the potential for Hill and Waddle to bounce back means this group has to remain high in the rankings.

Puka Nacua was the NFL's highest-graded receiver in 2024 (92.5), marking his second straight season with an elite mark. The Rams added to their room with Davante Adams and still roster Tyler Higbee, Jordan Whittington and TuTu Atwell, all of whom earned PFF receiving grades above 73.0 last season.

The Bears ranked in the top five of my receiving corps rankings going into 2024, which proved to be too high for a unit that went on to rank 27th in PFF receiving grade. However, much of the team's struggles stemmed from a rookie quarterback and a bad offensive coaching staff. Chicago retained its core receivers — DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet — and added Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to the mix while parting ways with Keenan Allen.

Nico Collins leads this group after earning his second straight elite PFF receiving grade (92.3). Tight end Dalton Schultz is a top-15 tight end in PFF's pre-season rankings and has five straight years of 500-plus receiving yards. Running back Joe Mixon has also consistently been solid as a receiver, logging four straight years with 300-plus receiving yards.

The reason the Texans place No. 10 is their expected reliance on newcomers Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Christian Kirk for big-time production. The hope is that Tank Dell can get back in the lineup sooner rather than later after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2024.

Drake London came in at No. 11 in PFF's wide receiver rankings after garnering a 90.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024, which ranked fifth among wide receivers. Bijan Robinson’s 82.2 PFF receiving grade placed fifth among running backs who played at least 100 receiving snaps, and Darnell Mooney’s 74.6 mark was one of the more underrated performances from a WR2 this past year.

If the Falcons can get anything at all from Kyle Pitts, this becomes a very diverse group.

Highest PFF Receiving Grades in 2024

The Ravens boast two top-10 players in PFF’s tight end rankings: Mark Andrews (No. 4) and Isaiah Likely (No. 9). Zay Flowers deservedly landed in the top 25 in PFF's wide receiver rankings, and running back Justice Hill recorded the fourth-highest PFF receiving grade at the position last season (89.0).

Baltimore's team 88.2 PFF receiving grade ranked second only to the Lions in 2024.

Terry McLaurin leads the league with 89 contested catches since 2020, and his 1.31 PFF WAR over the past three seasons ranks seventh among wide receivers.

The Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, who is poised for a bounce-back season with a change of scenery. Noah Brown, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler all recorded receiving grades above 70.0 last season and are back for 2025.

Rashee Rice led the NFL in catches and receiving yards before his injury last season, and though 2024 was a small sample size, it marked back-to-back seasons of 85.0-plus PFF receiving grades. Xavier Worthy ended his rookie season with 88.7 and 86.1 PFF receiving grades in his final two games of the postseason. If Hollywood Brown can give the Chiefs a fully healthy season, in addition to whatever Travis Kelce has left in the tank, this could be a difficult group to cover.

CeeDee Lamb carries the Cowboys’ ranking here. His 79.9 PFF receiving grade in 2024 was low for his standards, but he recorded a 91.2 mark the year prior when Dak Prescott was fully healthy. Dallas traded for George Pickens, who is coming off a career-high 78.6 PFF overall grade, but they need more from Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert and someone — anyone — out of the backfield.

This might seem high for Jacksonville, but it's a bet on Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter in a similar way to how one could view the Bengals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Thomas’ 83.4 PFF receiving grade as a rookie was a top-20 mark in the NFL, and his 1,282 receiving yards were the third most — behind only Justin Jefferson and Chase. Hunter likely won’t rack up as much yardage, but he could very well become an elite receiver for Trevor Lawrence after posting 85.8, 79.0 and 89.0 PFF receiving grades in his three college seasons. The Jaguars don’t have much depth at receiver or tight end, but Travis Etienne has been fine as a receiver in his three seasons.

How can you not love the Colts' pass-catching depth? Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Alec Pierce each racked up 800-plus receiving yards in 2024, and Pierce and Downs both earned elite 99.1 PFF receiving grades on deep passes (tied for 11th). Even if AD Mitchell hasn’t broken out yet, his status as the team's fourth-best receiver showcases the group's depth.

Now, rookie tight end Tyler Warren enters the mix (93.1 PFF receiving grade at Penn State in 2024), making this a group that could very easily climb these rankings.

The Cardinals tied for 11th in team PFF receiving grade in 2024 (78.3). Tight end Trey McBride was a monster, posting the second-best PFF receiving grade at the position (89.8), and came in at No. 3 in PFF's tight end rankings entering 2025.

Marvin Harrison Jr. started off slow in 2024, but the rookie finished the campaign with a solid 77.2 PFF receiving grade. Anyone who follows my draft work knows I am a Michael Wilson believer, plus running back James Conner has recorded some very impressive seasons as a receiver in his career and tallied 414 receiving yards last year.

The Bills put forth a diverse passing attack in 2024, with eight players seeing more than 30 targets. Khalil Shakir not only led them in targets but also in PFF receiving grade (80.1). Second-year wideout Keon Coleman could be in for a massive season after earning just a 68.8 PFF receiving grade as a rookie.

Meanwhile, Dalton Kincaid cracked the top 10 of PFF's tight end rankings with the ninth-best PFF WAR figure at the position over the past two seasons. The Bills will be without Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper from last year’s group, but their potential remains high.

The Seahawks’ receiving corps will look much different in 2025 after they moved on from D.K. Metcalf (trade) and Tyler Lockett (free agency). Jaxson Smith-Njigba could be in for a huge 2025 season (83.5 PFF receiving grade in 2024), and the team added veteran Cooper Kupp this offseason. Kenneth Walker III has also earned back-to-back single-season PFF receiving grades above 71.0. Throw in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who looked great in Klint Kubiak’s system last season (both now in Seattle), and it’s a decent group for Sam Darnold to throw to.

Running back Josh Jacobs led the Packers in PFF receiving grade (89.2). It was a career-high mark, but the rest of the pass-catching unit left something to be desired. The team's 8.1% drop rate was the fourth highest in the league, and only Jayden Reed surpassed 800 receiving yards.

Still, Tucker Kraft emerged as Green Bay's go-to tight end with a 71.0 PFF receiving grade, and Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson all recorded PFF receiving grades between 71.0 and 73.0. First-round draft pick Matthew Golden should help the cause. There are a lot of names to consider in the Packers’ receiving corps, but none truly strike fear into defenses right now.

The Broncos earned a team 67.7 PFF receiving grade in 2024, which ranked just 28th in the NFL. But their outlook is better for 2025. Courtland Sutton still leads the way after posting a 77.0 PFF receiving grade last season, and DeVaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr. earned 70.0-plus marks, too. The arrow is pointing up for Denver.

The team also added tight end Evan Engram, whose potential to be a 100-target player will be a welcome piece of the puzzle after Lucas Krull led all Broncos tight ends with just 23 targets in 2024.

The Saints’ receiving corps has a lot of asterisks. Chris Olave is an NFL WR1 when healthy, having logged three season-long 82.0-plus PFF receiving grades, but his health is a concern. The same can be said for Rashid Shaheed.

New Orleans brought back Brandin Cooks, but he hasn't recorded a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in two years, and he hasn't topped 1.8 yards per route run since 2021. Running back Alvin Kamara also garnered the lowest PFF receiving grade of his career in 2024 (64.7).

The Giants’ passing attack isn’t just Malik Nabers, but he represents the biggest piece of the pie. Nabers earned an 87.1 PFF receiving grade as a rookie despite a terrible quarterback situation. He was the only Giants receiver to earn a single-season receiving grade higher than 65.0 in 2024.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Theo Johnson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt make up the same group from 2024, which posted a 29th-ranked 67.1 PFF receiving grade.

Even if the outlook is just “Brock Bowers,” that is good enough to be ahead of a handful of other receiving corps. Bowers was sensational as a rookie, leading all tight ends with 1,194 receiving yards while recording the third-highest PFF receiving grade at the position (88.4).

But to say the Raiders’ passing attack is just Bowers downplays the impact of Jakobi Meyers, who earned a 70.0-plus PFF receiving grade for the fifth straight season in 2024. Rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton should also add to the group.

The Panthers ranked last in team PFF receiving grade in 2024 but now get a major boost with first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan joining the group. He was one of just 15 FBS wide receivers to boast a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons.

Carolina will still need valuable snaps from 34-year-old Adam Thielen, who led the team with a 76.5 PFF receiving grade last season, and they will need much more from 2023 first-rounder Xavier Legette, who earned just a 59.1 PFF receiving grade in 2024. The team did get bonus production from undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, whose 1.72 yards-per-route-run average ranked fourth among rookie wideouts.

Ladd McConkey was fantastic as a rookie, earning an 85.0 PFF receiving grade. But outside of him, there isn’t a lot to get excited about in the Chargers' receiver room. No other player who is still on the team earned a PFF receiving grade above 70.0 in 2024.

Los Angeles brought back Mike Williams, who earned PFF receiving grades above 70.0 for six straight seasons with the Chargers before leaving last season and posting a career-low 59.7 mark.

Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams were the only Jets receivers to record 64.0-plus PFF receiving grades last season, and Adams is no longer in the fold. Running back Breece Hall was great as a receiver in 2023 (88.9 PFF receiving grade with 591 receiving yards) but took a major step back in 2024. There isn't much else in the way of proven talent.

The Jets don't seem like they will be a very pass-happy team this season.

Garrett Wilson's Career PFF Grades

The Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf in the offseason but then shipped off George Pickens. That profiles as only a slight upgrade for a team that finished 20th in PFF receiving grade in 2024. Pittsburgh should get more out of second-year receiver Roman Wilson, who was largely injured last season, and the backfield combination of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell brings some third-down, pass-catching ability.

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward might have his work cut out for him this upcoming season. Calvin Ridley recorded a 74.7 PFF receiving grade in 2024, but no other Titans pass catcher topped 70.0. The team added veteran Tyler Lockett, but he is coming off a near-career-low 65.6 mark in 2024.

Perhaps rookie Gunnar Helm and Chig Okonkwo can make for a nice one-two combination at tight end, but it appears to be a low-ceiling group.

It’s almost a completely new group of receiving weapons in New England, making it difficult to truly assess the state of the team's receiving corps.

Stefon Diggs was once the NFL's second-highest-graded receiver (90.6 PFF receiving grade in 2020) but is coming off a major knee injury. Mack Hollins was a solid but unspectacular receiver for the Bills in 2024, averaging only 1.04 yards per route run (95th out of 112 qualifiers). Kyle Williams, Javon Baker, Ja'Lynn Polk and Demario Douglas will fight for the final receiver roster spots.

The Browns’ team-wide 65.3 PFF receiving grade last season ranked second worst in the NFL, and they did little to fix that heading into 2025. Jerry Jeudy led the way with a 74.9 PFF receiving grade, and tight end David Njoku added a passable 65.3 mark. Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will have to really step up, and perhaps rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson can help from the backfield, too.