NFL training camp preview: 10 preseason position battles to watch

While Joe Flacco enters training camp as the favorite to win the starting job, younger challengers are making their presence felt, with Shedeur Sanders, in particular, drawing attention during minicamp.



NFL training camps are right around the corner, signaling the start of one of the most competitive stretches of the offseason. After months of roster moves, draft picks and free-agent signings, teams will finally get a closer look at how their new lineups stack up.

Depth charts are far from settled, and training camp is where jobs are won or lost. From quarterback competitions to starting roles at wide receiver, cornerback, and beyond, these are the critical position battles that will shape the 2025 NFL season.

Quarterback battles

Cleveland Browns: Joe Flacco vs. Kenny Pickett vs. Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel

The quarterback battle set to dominate headlines this preseason will unfold in Cleveland, where head coach Kevin Stefanski must decide who will lead an offense that ranked last in EPA per dropback in 2024.

Veteran Joe Flacco enters camp as the presumed front-runner, but younger challengers — particularly rookie Shedeur Sanders — have made early impressions, with Sanders drawing praise throughout minicamp. With a difficult early-season schedule, this competition could remain unsettled into the regular season, and the Week 1 starter may not be the one under center by year’s end.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson vs. Daniel Jones

Inconsistency and injuries have left Anthony Richardson trailing in the Colts’ quarterback competition heading into training camp, and a recent setback with his shoulder could further hinder his chances. With Richardson sidelined, Daniel Jones is reportedly emerging as the early favorite to win the starting job.

While Jones faced his share of criticism during his time in New York, he demonstrated competence when operating within structure. Before being benched and ultimately released last season, he earned an 83.2 PFF passing grade when kept clean — a sign that he can succeed in the right system.

New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough vs. Spencer Rattler

The Saints face major uncertainty at quarterback following Derek Carr’s retirement. Without Carr under center in 2024, New Orleans’ quarterback group posted a league-worst 50.4 PFF passing grade.

Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were part of that underwhelming performance, prompting the Saints to invest a second-round pick in Tyler Shough. Despite a history of injuries, Shough impressed in his final college season, earning a 94.3 PFF passing grade on throws at or beyond the sticks.

Dallas Cowboys Running Backs

Javonte Williams vs. Miles Sanders

The Cowboys overhauled their backfield after finishing 31st in team rushing grade (60.7) in 2024, adding four new players to compete for touches.

Rico Dowdle and Miles Sanders headline the competition, with rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah aiming to carve out complementary roles. While both Dowdle and Sanders have faced challenges in recent years, each offers upside. Sanders earned an 84.8 rushing grade on gap runs last season (albeit in a limited sample), and Dowdle ranks in the 77th percentile in yards per route run over the past two seasons.

Carolina Panthers Wide Receivers

David Moore vs. Jalen Coker vs. Jimmy Horn Jr. vs. Hunter Renfrow

After Bryce Young closed the 2024 season with an 83.7 passing grade from Week 8 onward, the Panthers doubled down on their receiving corps by drafting Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. With McMillan joining Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen, Carolina's top three receiver spots appear locked in, leaving the depth battle wide open.

The surprise return of Hunter Renfrow and the presence of David Moore provide veteran stability, but it’s the younger names making early waves. Sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. has impressed with his explosiveness during minicamps, and Jalen Coker earned a 73.8 receiving grade in a breakout campaign last year, positioning him as a strong candidate for a meaningful role in 2025.

Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers

Dontayvion Wicks vs. Mecole Hardman vs. Savion Williams

Drafting Matthew Golden in the first round sent a clear message to the Packers' receiver room. With trade rumors swirling around Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, opportunities could open up for other players to earn significant roles during training camp.

Young talents like Dontayvion Wicks and third-round rookie Savion Williams are well-positioned to make an impact in Matt LaFleur’s system, but it’s Mecole Hardman who’s turning heads in minicamp. While he never fully emerged in Kansas City, Hardman has consistently shown elite separation skills, ranking in the 93rd percentile in separation rate over the past three seasons.

Houston Texans Offensive Line

After finishing 21st in pass-blocking grade (65.3) and 25th in run-blocking grade (57.4) in 2024, the Texans spent the offseason revamping their offensive line. The unit is expected to continue evolving throughout training camp, but early indications suggest Houston could feature four new starters, with Tytus Howard as the lone returning starter.

Joining Howard in the current first-team lineup during minicamp are Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews and Blake Fisher. With rookie Aireontae Ersery, veterans Trent Brown and Ed Ingram, and 2023 picks Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson all in the mix, the starting five remains far from settled heading into Week 1.

Denver Broncos Cornerbacks

Riley Moss vs. Ja'Quan McMillian

The Broncos followed up a strong 2024 defensive performance — finishing fourth in the league with a 77.9 PFF grade — by making another key investment, selecting Jahdae Barron in the first round of the draft. Barron’s versatility, with the ability to play both outside and in the slot, provides Denver flexibility as it reshuffles the secondary to find its optimal lineup.

While Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian won’t be going head-to-head for the same role, each must prove he belongs in the rotation. Though neither earned standout grades last season, both bring distinct strengths to the defense: McMillian showed off his ball skills with eight forced incompletions and two interceptions (including a pick-six), while Moss stood out in tight coverage, allowing just a 26.7% open target rate.

Carolina Panthers Edge Defenders

Nic Scourton vs. Princely Umanmielen

The Panthers’ 2024 defense was a major weakness, as the unit finished the season with a 44.9 PFF grade , the lowest in the NFL by a wide margin. After a heavy offseason investment in the defensive line, several starting roles are up for grabs, with the edge rusher spot shaping up to be the most intriguing competition.

Carolina’s 24.4% pressure rate ranked last in the league, prompting the team to sign veteran Pat Jones II and draft two talented Day 2 prospects in Cedric Johnson and Princely Umanmielen. While Jones figures to be part of the rotation, all eyes will be on the rookies to see if their collegiate promise translates to early impact.

Dallas Cowboys Edge Defenders

Dante Fowler Jr. vs. Donovan Ezeiruaku vs. Payton Turner vs. Marshawn Kneeland vs. Sam Williams

As the Cowboys navigate a potential contract extension with All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, attention shifts to the opposite edge rushing spot following the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas brought in former first-round picks Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner in free agency to compete with second-rounders Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland, and they also added Boston College standout Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round of the 2025 draft.

While Fowler and Turner bring veteran experience, neither has lived up to their first-round pedigrees. Among the incumbents, Williams has quietly excelled in a rotational role with consecutive seasons above a 71.0 pass-rushing grade, while Kneeland struggled as a rookie with sub-55.0 grades in both pass rush and run defense. Still, it’s Ezeiruaku — widely regarded as one of the top value picks in the draft — who could make the biggest impact in this wide-open competition.







