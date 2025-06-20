5 NFL All-Pros looking to bounce back in 2025

Tyreek Hill looks to regain elite form after injury-plagued 2024: The Dolphins star wideout posted a career-low PFF grade while battling a wrist injury and missing Tua Tagovailoa for part of the season.

Maxx Crosby is poised for a return to dominance in Las Vegas: A lingering ankle injury limited Crosby in 2024, but the two-time All-Pro still earned a top-25 PFF overall grade among edge defenders. With a new contract and a clean bill of health, he's expected to anchor the Raiders' defense once again in 2025.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The Associated Press All-Pro team is widely recognized as a prestigious NFL honor and one way to separate the good players from the greats. Last season, a handful of former All-Pros who had down years (by their standards) for one reason or another, most notably San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who appeared in just four games battling injury all year long.

Here are five other All Pros who are looking to bounce back in 2025.

Hill suffered a wrist injury in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August, and it lingered all season, ultimately resulting in surgery. His best game of the year came in Week 1 against Jacksonville when he caught seven of 12 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. His 80-yard score in that game was his only reception in 2024 that went for more than 30 yards, which is hard to believe for one of the game’s most explosive players.

TYREEK HILL JUST WANTS TO GO FAST

pic.twitter.com/GcPudFd4OB — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2024

The wrist injury was a major factor in Hill’s decline, but it’s also worth pointing out that starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games. Hill finished the year with a career-low 72.7 PFF overall grade, ranking 44th out of 133 qualifying wide receivers.

He was the best wide receiver in the NFL in his first two years with Miami, earning elite grades in both 2022 (92.1) and 2023 (93.4). He set numerous records in that time, most notably the PFF record for yards per route run in a season (3.72) in 2023. He is one of just two players (Steve Smith) to finish a season with a YPRR number higher than 3.25.

Now 31 years old, Hill’s best days are likely behind him, but he is still a game-breaking talent that opposing defenses have to account for. He will be motivated to put last year behind him as he continues to cement himself as one of the best wide receivers in league history and a lock for the Hall of Fame one day.

Crosby slid to the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft but has been one of the bigger draft steals in recent memory. He earned elite PFF overall grades in each season from 2021-2023, and his 93.2 mark over that span trailed only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons among edge defenders.

2024 was a down year for Crosby, due in large part to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 against Baltimore that lingered throughout the season and required surgery at the end of the campaign. His 74.3 PFF overall grade still ranked 25th out of 119 qualifying edge defenders, a reminder of how dominant he is when healthy again.

Back in March, the Raiders signed Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension ($91.5 million guaranteed). The two-time All-Pro will turn 28 years old in August and is in the prime of his career, so it’s a deal the team should reap the rewards from in 2025 and beyond.

Williams’ production dipped last season, particularly in the run game, where he finished the year with a career-low 57.5 PFF run-defense grade. He was still an impact player as a pass rusher (76.1) and placed 28th out of 118 qualifying interior defenders in PFF grade (69.6).

Williams earned elite PFF overall grades in both 2022 and 2023, ranking fourth among interior defenders over that span (91.5). Despite the down year in 2024 (by his standards), he still ranks fourth among active interior defenders in PFF WAR (0.87) over the past three years.

Williams, the youngest player on this list at 27 years old, boasts a track record and career trajectory that suggest a big bounce-back season is in store.

Fitzpatrick started his career with the Dolphins and played primarily cornerback prior to a trade to the Steelers early in his second season. He’s thrived as a safety in Pittsburgh since then, earning All-Pro honors three times.

Fitzpatrick’s best year as a pro came in 2022, when he earned a career-best 82.4 PFF overall grade, third among 88 qualifying safeties. His six interceptions tied for the most that season, and he allowed just one touchdown in coverage across 559 coverage snaps.

Joe Burrow 🎯 Minkah Fitzpatrick for 6️⃣

pic.twitter.com/k0gU3Iq5W9 — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

2024 was a step back for Fitzpatrick, who finished the year with a 65.2 PFF overall grade, which ranked 44th among safeties. He allowed a career-high five touchdowns in coverage while recording just one interception and three pass breakups. He also finished the year with a career-low 69.5 PFF run-defense grade.

The Steelers are loaded with defensive talent, especially along the line with T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith and 2025 first-round pick Derrick Harmon. Fitzpatrick’s ability to return to All-Pro form on the back end of the defense will be crucial for a team looking to clinch a playoff berth for the fifth time in six seasons.

Ward has been one of the league's most underrated players since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His PFF coverage grade steadily climbed each season from 2020 to 2023, topping out at 86.5 with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ward’s 89.2 PFF overall grade over 2022 and 2023 trailed only Sauce Gardner for the best mark among cornerbacks. He also ranked fifth in 2022 and third in 2023 in PFF advanced coverage grade, on his way to second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.

2024 was a year to forget for Ward, who posted a career-worst 56.2 PFF overall grade and played his fewest snaps (694) since his rookie season after missing time between injury and personal matters. He signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency and will look to reclaim his status as one of the league’s top cornerbacks in 2025.