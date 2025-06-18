NFL's best duos at every position ahead of the 2025 season

The Bengals boast the NFL's clear top wide receiver duo: As highlighted in PFF's pass-catcher duos rankings, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form a dominant pair.

The Eagles' interior defensive line remains stout: Despite losing Milton Williams in free agency this offseason, Philadelphia's interior unit is in good hands with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

As we come to the end of the NFL rankings season, it’s time to look at the best duos at each position where possible. Some teams clearly emphasize certain positions over others, and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly show up multiple times.

Here are the best pairings at each position ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Detroit’s dynamic duo combined for 2,199 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground in 2024. Both players ranked among the top 20 running backs in average rushing yards after contact, with Gibbs' 3.3 mark placing 12th and Montgomery’s 3.1 mark placing 20th.

The duo was even more dominant on pass plays. Gibbs averaged 1.65 receiving yards per route run, which ranked third among running backs, and Montgomery’s 2.12 figure led all players at the position. They both ranked among the top 10 running backs in the league in PFF overall grade in 2024, as well. Gibbs slotted into sixth (90.1), while Montgomery took the No. 10 spot (85.9).

Even though Higgins missed significant time due to injury in 2024, this duo was still highly effective. Chase won the triple crown, pacing the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, and Higgins was not far away from his teammate's league-leading 17 touchdown receptions.

The duo's combined 27 receiving touchdowns led the league by a wide margin. Both players ranked among the best wide receivers in PFF overall grade, too. Chase ranked 11th with an 85.8 mark, and Higgins placed sixth with an 88.2 figure.

Ja'Marr Chase's Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Andrews and Likely endured contrasting trajectories in 2024.

While Andrews started slow after missing significant time due to injury in 2023, Likely produced well in the early going. Andrews did not record a single touchdown over the first five games but still finished with 11. On the other hand, 271 of Likely’s 477 receiving yards came in the first eight weeks.

Regardless, both had strong seasons and finished among the top 10 tight ends in PFF overall grade. Andrews earned an 83.1 mark, which ranked fourth, while Likely’s 75.6 mark placed seventh.

Bookending the best offensive line in football, Mailata and Johnson are the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL and, arguably, the best players at their respective positions.

Mailata’s 95.2 PFF overall grade led all offensive tackles in 2024, while Johnson’s 88.9 figure ranked second among right tackles. Johnson's 88.7 PFF pass-blocking grade was the highest at the position.

Johnson’s 2.2% pressure rate allowed ranked second among all tackles and led all right tackles, while Mailata’s 3.7% clip ranked eighth among all offensive tackles.

The NFL seems to lack an elite guard duo right now, but the Bears' offseason acquisitions on the interior profile as the league's best.

Jackson played only 267 snaps with the Rams in 2024 and was benched despite having signed a big contract last offseason. In previous years, he ranked among the top 30 guards in PFF overall grade multiple times under then-Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the Chicago Bears' head coach. Slightly above-average play from Jackson could be enough to make this duo the best in the NFL.

Joe Thuney is arguably the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL. Before moving to left tackle in 2024, he was playing some of the best football of his career. Between Week 5 and Week 12, he allowed only one pressure on 316 pass plays and earned a 95.6 PFF pass-blocking grade, which led all guards by a significant margin.

Despite losing Milton Williams in free agency to the Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles still have arguably the best interior defender duo in the NFL.

While Davis played a lesser role in the second half of the 2024 season — mainly due to Williams’ emergence — he was still among the best players at the position, highlighted by his 71.0 PFF overall grade, which ranked 20th in the league. His former Georgia and current Philadelphia teammate Carter ranked 18th with a 73.3 PFF overall grade, but his 84.4 PFF pass-rush grade placed fourth among 97 qualifying interior defenders.

The Steelers feature arguably the best defensive line in football, led by a top-tier edge defender pair.

While Highsmith was hindered by injuries last season, he was still among the most effective pass rushers in the league when on the field. His 89.3 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked seventh among 109 edge defenders. On the other hand, Watt led the position with a 90.3 PFF run-defense grade and ranked sixth in PFF pass-rushing grade (90.1), one spot ahead of Highsmith.

Highest PFF Pass-Rush Grades Among Edge Defenders in 2024

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Not many people would have predicted the Eagles to have the best linebacker tandem in the league prior to the 2024 season, but Baun and Dean shattered expectations as the motor of the best defense in the NFL.

Although Dean’s season was cut short by an injury in the wild-card round, up to that point, he was among the best players at the position. His 77.3 PFF overall grade ranked 12th, and his 82.5 PFF pass-rushing grade ranked third among 30 linebackers.

Not much is left to be said about Baun, who was arguably the breakout player of the season and the league's best defensive player. His 90.2 PFF overall grade and 90.9 PFF coverage grade both led all linebackers, and he ranked in the top 20 in PFF pass-rushing and run-defense grades, as well.

*Only outside cornerback tandems were considered

Stingley established himself among the best cornerbacks in the league in 2023, but not many expected him to form arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL with second-round pick Kamari Lassiter in 2024.

The two put together one of the best statistical seasons by a cornerback duo in recent memory. Stingley allowed a 39.6 passer rating into his coverage, which led all cornerbacks and is the equivalent of a quarterback just throwing the ball into the dirt on every play. Lassiter was not far behind, placing second (59.7) in that category. They were also the top two cornerbacks in the league in completion rate allowed, with Lassiter (45.2%) beating out Stingley (45.3%).

A second-round pick in 2023, Branch is already one of the best safeties in the league, although he has also spent a lot of time in the nickel. Joseph had a breakout season in 2024 after two somewhat disappointing years, leading all safeties with a 90.4 PFF overall grade and a 91.1 PFF coverage grade.

Branch also graded out as a top-five safety (83.7) and led the position in PFF run-defense grade (90.8). Joseph placed seventh in passer rating allowed in coverage (71.1), while Branch slotted into 11th (74.0).