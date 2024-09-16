NFL scores and recaps for every Week 2 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 2 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

The Buffalo Bills kicked off Week 2 with an impressive 31-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

While most of the pregame conversation surrounded Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa, James Cook stole the show, scoring three first-half touchdowns that put the Bills comfortably ahead of their division rival. While a Week 2 loss isn't going to derail their season, it will make the Dolphins' road to the AFC East crown quite a bit tougher, especially if Tagovailoa is going to miss significant time after leaving the game in the third quarter due to a concussion.

Sam Darnold finished 17-of-26 for 268 yards and two touchdowns, including an epic 97-yard strike to Justin Jefferson, to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Despite two red-zone turnovers that the 49ers turned into touchdowns and losing Jefferson to a quad injury in the third quarter, Darnold and the Vikings held on in his first home start after serving as a backup for San Francisco last season.

The New York Jets‘ revamped offensive line starred in the team's 24-17 Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, allowing just one quarterback pressure on Aaron Rodgers. (The others were charged to running back Breece Hall.)

Rodgers used the frequent clean pockets to notch two big-time throws and two touchdown passes despite three drops from his receivers.

The Carolina Panthers‘ tough start to the season continued in Week 2, as they lost 26-3 to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert’s performance was solid, though unspectacular, as he finished 14-of-20 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite not delivering any big-time throws and committing two turnover-worthy plays, he still outshined Bryce Young. Young managed 18 completions on 26 attempts for just 84 yards and an interception.

The home crowd voiced their frustration as Young, the former No. 1 overall pick, averaged only 3.2 yards per attempt and dropped to 2-16 as the Panthers' starting quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to overcome what has been an impressive New England Patriots squad based on preseason expectations.

Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson combined for 177 yards on the ground, but it wasn't enough to allay Geno Smith‘s big day. Smith found wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba a combined 22 times for 246 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 23-20 win in Week 2.

Two games into the 2024 NFL season, it's evident that Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing with something to prove.

Building on their commanding Week 1 victory over the Washington Commanders, the Bucs edged out Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions 20-16 in Week 2, avenging their 31-23 playoff loss from last season.

Mayfield delivered an efficient performance, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 185 yards (9.7 yards per attempt), with one touchdown and one interception. He also scored on an 11-yard designed run, rounding out a solid effort despite facing a lot of pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions pass rush.

The Washington Commanders secured a 21-18 home victory over the New York Giants in Week 2, with Austin Seibert delivering the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jayden Daniels once again showcased his rushing ability, rushing 10 times for 44 yards. Through the air, he completed 23 of his 29 passes for 226 yards, though 12 of those completions were to players behind the line of scrimmage.

Daniel Jones had a clean performance for the Giants, throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays. However, he failed to register any big-time throws, leaving lingering doubts about his ability to elevate the Giants' offense.

Josh Jacobs ran over the Indianapolis Colts‘ depleted defense on a heavy workload, and the Green Bay Packers‘ secondary made Anthony Richardson look human.

Although the Packers were without starting signal-caller Jordan Love, fill-in Malik Willis did enough — mostly handing off the ball to Jacobs — to help Green Bay upend the Colts in Week 2, 16-10.

The Las Vegas Raiders, behind lethal second-half connections between quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brock Bowers, moved the Baltimore Ravens to 0-2 for the first time since 2015.

The Raiders' 26-23 win featured several standout efforts, including from edge defender Maxx Crosby and the aforementioned Adams and Bowers.

The New Orleans Saints are for real.

A week after a commanding Week 1 win against the hapless Carolina Panthers, Derek Carr and company marched into Jerryworld and cruised to a 44-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Star running back Alvin Kamara scored four times — three times on the ground and once through the air — while Carr made another statement by completing 12 of his 17 pass attempts for 250 yards (14.7 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and one interception.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy put together his first big outing with the team after a strong start to his Browns career in Week 1, propelling an offense that converted on its only appearance in the red zone.

On the other side, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made two turnover-worthy plays and couldn't finish off a late game-winning drive attempt.

The Browns moved to 1-1 with the 18-13 win in Week 2, while the Jaguars are now in a hole at 0-2.

Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals offense put on a dazzling display in their 41-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Cardinals seized control early, with Harrison catching all four of his catchable targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, making the outcome clear from the start.

The Rams' struggles went beyond the scoreboard, as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp left the game with an ankle injury, and safety John Johnson III suffered a shoulder injury in the second half. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared sluggish late in the game after once again trying to survive behind an offensive line that has been decimated with injuries.

It wouldn't be a Kansas City Chiefs–Cincinnati Bengals matchup without a close finish. And, boy, did we get one.

Aided by a fourth-down pass-interference call, the Chiefs drove down the field with seconds remaining to put Harrison Butker in range for a game-winner. Butker booted the 51-yarder through the uprights with relative ease, and Kansas City prevailed by a 26-25 score.

The Bengals looked much improved from their Week 1 disaster, even picking off Patrick Mahomes twice, but it wasn't enough to take down the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs looked all the same: composed and dangerous when it counts.

For all of the promise that Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix displayed in the preseason, he has been passive and, well, a rookie in the regular season.

Nix threw his third interception of the year, on a crucial red-zone drive, and mustered only six points amid a solid defensive effort by Denver. His fourth pick of the young season came on the game's final play. The 13-6 loss drops the Broncos to 0-2, while the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start behind backup — or, perhaps, new starter — Justin Fields.

The Houston Texans secured a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, with C.J. Stroud throwing for 260 yards and a touchdown.

Ka′imi Fairbairn played a pivotal role, kicking four field goals from 56, 47, 59 and 53 yards.

Stroud’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins gave the Texans a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter, and they extended that to 16-10 by halftime. Despite struggling to move the ball in the second half, Houston added a field goal while relying on their defense to protect the lead.

Houston's defense was relentless, sacking Bears quarterback Caleb Williams seven times and intercepting him twice to preserve the win. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, finished 23-of-37 for 174 yards but was under constant pressure throughout the game.

