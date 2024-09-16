NFL Week 2 Recap: Arizona Cardinals 41, Los Angeles Rams 10

Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals offense put on a dazzling display in their 41-10 rout of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Cardinals seized control early, with Harrison catching all four of his catchable targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, making the outcome clear from the start.

The Rams' struggles went beyond the scoreboard, as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp left the game with an ankle injury, and safety John Johnson III suffered a shoulder injury in the second half. To make matters worse, quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared sluggish late in the game after once again trying to survive behind an offensive line that has been decimated with injuries.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyler Murray was nothing short of magical on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals quarterback dropped back 26 times and finished 17-of-21 for 266 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He racked up six big-time throws without recording a single turnover-worthy play.

Murray threw the ball 10.7 yards downfield on average, with 52.4% of his pass attempts traveling past the first-down marker. He was especially sharp on deep throws, going 7-of-9 for 192 yards and three touchdowns on passes of 10 yards or more.

Murray also contributed 59 yards and two first downs on five rushing attempts, using his legs to extend plays that seemed impossible to salvage.

Murray isn't the most consistent quarterback, but his high-end flashes are just as exciting as the best quarterbacks in the game. This was one of those high, high-end performances, and it will likely go down as one of the highest-graded performances of the PFF era.

BOX SCORE

Rams Cardinals Total points 10 41 Total offensive plays 52 62 Average EPA per play -0.192 0.328 Total net yards 274 485 Avg yards per play 5.3 7.8 Total first downs 14 24 Rushing first downs 4 13 Passing first downs 9 10 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 18% 64% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 10 9 Avg plays per drive 5.5 7.8 Avg yards per drive 24.9 48.5 Avg points per drive 0.9 4.1 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 13 10 Red-zone TDs 1 3 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 75%

