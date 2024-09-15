NFL Week 2 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Denver Broncos 6

For all of the promise that Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix displayed in the preseason, he has been passive and, well, a rookie in the regular season.

Nix threw his third interception of the year, on a crucial red-zone drive, and mustered only six points amid a solid defensive effort by Denver. His fourth pick of the young season came on the game's final play. The 13-6 loss drops the Broncos to 0-2, while the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start behind backup — or, perhaps, new starter — Justin Fields.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steelers tackle Troy Fautanu‘s NFL career couldn't have gotten off to a much better start. The first-round pick slotted in at right tackle after missing Week 1, and he allowed no pressure and went unbeaten across 29 pass-blocking snaps.

Fautanu also was beaten on only one of his 26 run-defense snaps, pending final grade reviews.

BOX SCORE

Steelers Broncos Total points 13 6 Total offensive plays 58 56 Average EPA per play -0.109 -0.291 Total net yards 239 295 Avg yards per play 4.1 5.3 Total first downs 17 13 Rushing first downs 4 4 Passing first downs 8 9 Penalty first downs 5 0 Third-down efficiency 43% 17% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 10% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 6.5 6.1 Avg yards per drive 21.7 26.8 Avg points per drive 1.2 0.6 Red-zone possessions 2 3 Red-zone plays 7 8 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

