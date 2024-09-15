NFL Week 2 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Denver Broncos 6

For all of the promise that Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix displayed in the preseason, he has been passive and, well, a rookie in the regular season.
Nix threw his third interception of the year, on a crucial red-zone drive, and mustered only six points amid a solid defensive effort by Denver. His fourth pick of the young season came on the game's final play. The 13-6 loss drops the Broncos to 0-2, while the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start behind backup — or, perhaps, new starter — Justin Fields.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Steelers tackle Troy Fautanu‘s NFL career couldn't have gotten off to a much better start. The first-round pick slotted in at right tackle after missing Week 1, and he allowed no pressure and went unbeaten across 29 pass-blocking snaps.
Fautanu also was beaten on only one of his 26 run-defense snaps, pending final grade reviews.
BOX SCORE
|Steelers
|Broncos
|Total points
|13
|6
|Total offensive plays
|58
|56
|Average EPA per play
|-0.109
|-0.291
|Total net yards
|239
|295
|Avg yards per play
|4.1
|5.3
|Total first downs
|17
|13
|Rushing first downs
|4
|4
|Passing first downs
|8
|9
|Penalty first downs
|5
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|43%
|17%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|10%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.5
|6.1
|Avg yards per drive
|21.7
|26.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.2
|0.6
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|3
|Red-zone plays
|7
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
