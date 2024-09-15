All
NFL Week 2 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 26, Carolina Panthers 3

2Y40WWN Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

By Mark Chichester
Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers‘ tough start to the season continued in Week 2, as they lost 26-3 to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert’s performance was solid, though unspectacular, as he finished 14-of-20 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite not delivering any big-time throws and committing two turnover-worthy plays, he still outshined Bryce Young. Young managed 18 completions on 26 attempts for just 84 yards and an interception.

The home crowd voiced their frustration as Young, the former No. 1 overall pick, averaged only 3.2 yards per attempt and dropped to 2-16 as the Panthers' starting quarterback.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fifth-year cornerback Kristian Fulton continued his strong start to the season in Week 2, delivering another reliable performance in coverage. He was targeted three times, allowing just one reception for a loss of two yards. Fulton also contributed by forcing an incompletion and making a key defensive stop.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Panthers
Total points 26 3
Total offensive plays 65 46
Average EPA per play 0.044 -0.558
Total net yards 363 159
Avg yards per play 5.6 3.5
Total first downs 20 7
Rushing first downs 10 4
Passing first downs 7 3
Penalty first downs 3 0
Third-down efficiency 56% 8%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 9%
Possessions 12 11
Avg plays per drive 6.1 4.7
Avg yards per drive 27.9 13.3
Avg points per drive 2 0.3
Red-zone possessions 2 1
Red-zone plays 5 1
Red-zone TDs 1 0
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

