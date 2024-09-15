NFL Week 2 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 26, Carolina Panthers 3

The Carolina Panthers‘ tough start to the season continued in Week 2, as they lost 26-3 to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert’s performance was solid, though unspectacular, as he finished 14-of-20 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite not delivering any big-time throws and committing two turnover-worthy plays, he still outshined Bryce Young. Young managed 18 completions on 26 attempts for just 84 yards and an interception.

The home crowd voiced their frustration as Young, the former No. 1 overall pick, averaged only 3.2 yards per attempt and dropped to 2-16 as the Panthers' starting quarterback.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fifth-year cornerback Kristian Fulton continued his strong start to the season in Week 2, delivering another reliable performance in coverage. He was targeted three times, allowing just one reception for a loss of two yards. Fulton also contributed by forcing an incompletion and making a key defensive stop.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Panthers Total points 26 3 Total offensive plays 65 46 Average EPA per play 0.044 -0.558 Total net yards 363 159 Avg yards per play 5.6 3.5 Total first downs 20 7 Rushing first downs 10 4 Passing first downs 7 3 Penalty first downs 3 0 Third-down efficiency 56% 8% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 9% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 6.1 4.7 Avg yards per drive 27.9 13.3 Avg points per drive 2 0.3 Red-zone possessions 2 1 Red-zone plays 5 1 Red-zone TDs 1 0 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

