NFL Week 2 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 26, Carolina Panthers 3

The Carolina Panthers‘ tough start to the season continued in Week 2, as they lost 26-3 to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Herbert’s performance was solid, though unspectacular, as he finished 14-of-20 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Despite not delivering any big-time throws and committing two turnover-worthy plays, he still outshined Bryce Young. Young managed 18 completions on 26 attempts for just 84 yards and an interception.
The home crowd voiced their frustration as Young, the former No. 1 overall pick, averaged only 3.2 yards per attempt and dropped to 2-16 as the Panthers' starting quarterback.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fifth-year cornerback Kristian Fulton continued his strong start to the season in Week 2, delivering another reliable performance in coverage. He was targeted three times, allowing just one reception for a loss of two yards. Fulton also contributed by forcing an incompletion and making a key defensive stop.
BOX SCORE
|Chargers
|Panthers
|Total points
|26
|3
|Total offensive plays
|65
|46
|Average EPA per play
|0.044
|-0.558
|Total net yards
|363
|159
|Avg yards per play
|5.6
|3.5
|Total first downs
|20
|7
|Rushing first downs
|10
|4
|Passing first downs
|7
|3
|Penalty first downs
|3
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|56%
|8%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|9%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.1
|4.7
|Avg yards per drive
|27.9
|13.3
|Avg points per drive
|2
|0.3
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|1
|Red-zone plays
|5
|1
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|0
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|50%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
