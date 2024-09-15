NFL Week 2 Recap: Green Bay Packers 16, Indianapolis Colts 10

Josh Jacobs ran over the Indianapolis Colts‘ depleted defense on a heavy workload, and the Green Bay Packers‘ secondary made Anthony Richardson look human.

Although the Packers were without starting signal-caller Jordan Love, fill-in Malik Willis did enough — mostly handing off the ball to Jacobs — to help Green Bay upend the Colts in Week 2, 16-10.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Packers interior defender Grover Stewart locked up the middle of the line with five tackle contributions — two for a loss or no gain — in run defense. A missed tackle was his lone blemish in that department.

BOX SCORE

Colts Packers Total points 10 16 Total offensive plays 53 67 Average EPA per play -0.061 0.007 Total net yards 331 354 Avg yards per play 6.3 5.3 Total first downs 19 19 Rushing first downs 6 12 Passing first downs 12 7 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 22% 59% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 0% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 5.6 7.3 Avg yards per drive 30.1 32.2 Avg points per drive 0.9 1.4 Red-zone possessions 2 3 Red-zone plays 8 6 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION