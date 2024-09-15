NFL Week 2 Recap: Green Bay Packers 16, Indianapolis Colts 10

Josh Jacobs ran over the Indianapolis Colts‘ depleted defense on a heavy workload, and the Green Bay Packers‘ secondary made Anthony Richardson look human.
Although the Packers were without starting signal-caller Jordan Love, fill-in Malik Willis did enough — mostly handing off the ball to Jacobs — to help Green Bay upend the Colts in Week 2, 16-10.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Packers interior defender Grover Stewart locked up the middle of the line with five tackle contributions — two for a loss or no gain — in run defense. A missed tackle was his lone blemish in that department.
BOX SCORE
|Colts
|Packers
|Total points
|10
|16
|Total offensive plays
|53
|67
|Average EPA per play
|-0.061
|0.007
|Total net yards
|331
|354
|Avg yards per play
|6.3
|5.3
|Total first downs
|19
|19
|Rushing first downs
|6
|12
|Passing first downs
|12
|7
|Penalty first downs
|1
|0
|Third-down efficiency
|22%
|59%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|5.6
|7.3
|Avg yards per drive
|30.1
|32.2
|Avg points per drive
|0.9
|1.4
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|3
|Red-zone plays
|8
|6
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|67%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In