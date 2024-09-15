All
NFL Week 2 Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 26, Baltimore Ravens 23

2Y41CT8 Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Baltimore Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders, behind lethal second-half connections between quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brock Bowers, moved the Baltimore Ravens to 0-2 for the first time since 2015.

The Raiders' 26-23 win featured several standout efforts, including from edge defender Maxx Crosby and the aforementioned Adams and Bowers.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While Davante Adams was the star of the show on the Raiders' game-tying touchdown drive, Brock Bowers was a reliable but quiet weapon. He brought in all nine of his targets for 98 yards, including 46 after the catch. Two of the rookie Bowers' catches were contested.

BOX SCORE

Raiders Ravens
Total points 26 23
Total offensive plays 60 63
Average EPA per play -0.219 -0.096
Total net yards 261 374
Avg yards per play 4.3 5.9
Total first downs 18 20
Rushing first downs 1 4
Passing first downs 14 14
Penalty first downs 3 2
Third-down efficiency 42% 25%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 13%
Possessions 12 12
Avg plays per drive 5.8 6.1
Avg yards per drive 20.1 28.8
Avg points per drive 2 1.8
Red-zone possessions 3 2
Red-zone plays 10 4
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 2 1
Red-zonoe scoring efficiency 133% 150%

