NFL Week 2 Recap: Cleveland Browns 18, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy put together his first big outing with the team after a strong start to his Browns career in Week 1, propelling an offense that converted on its only appearance in the red zone.
On the other side, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made two turnover-worthy plays and couldn't finish off a late game-winning drive attempt.
The Browns moved to 1-1 with the 18-13 win in Week 2, while the Jaguars are now in a hole at 0-2.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jaguars edge defender Josh Hines-Allen managed to outdo reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the other sideline, racking up seven quarterback pressures to Garrett's three.
Hines-Allen won 25% of his 28 pass-rushing snaps and even added two stops in run defense.
BOX SCORE
|Browns
|Jaguars
|Total points
|18
|13
|Total offensive plays
|65
|55
|Average EPA per play
|0.005
|0.051
|Total net yards
|298
|324
|Avg yards per play
|4.6
|5.9
|Total first downs
|18
|18
|Rushing first downs
|8
|5
|Passing first downs
|7
|11
|Penalty first downs
|3
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|21%
|44%
|Fourth-own efficiency
|27%
|0%
|Possessions
|9
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|7.9
|6.1
|Avg yards per drive
|29.8
|29.4
|Avg points per drive
|1.6
|1.2
|Red-zone possessions
|1
|4
|Red-zone plays
|5
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|200%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In