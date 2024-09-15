All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 2 Recap: Cleveland Browns 18, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

2Y41PBW Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) pushes off against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Ben Cooper
Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy put together his first big outing with the team after a strong start to his Browns career in Week 1, propelling an offense that converted on its only appearance in the red zone.

On the other side, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made two turnover-worthy plays and couldn't finish off a late game-winning drive attempt.

The Browns moved to 1-1 with the 18-13 win in Week 2, while the Jaguars are now in a hole at 0-2.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars edge defender Josh Hines-Allen managed to outdo reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the other sideline, racking up seven quarterback pressures to Garrett's three.

Hines-Allen won 25% of his 28 pass-rushing snaps and even added two stops in run defense.

BOX SCORE

Browns Jaguars
Total points 18 13
Total offensive plays 65 55
Average EPA per play 0.005 0.051
Total net yards 298 324
Avg yards per play 4.6 5.9
Total first downs 18 18
Rushing first downs 8 5
Passing first downs 7 11
Penalty first downs 3 2
Third-down efficiency 21% 44%
Fourth-own efficiency 27% 0%
Possessions 9 10
Avg plays per drive 7.9 6.1
Avg yards per drive 29.8 29.4
Avg points per drive 1.6 1.2
Red-zone possessions 1 4
Red-zone plays 5 13
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 200% 75%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 2 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.