NFL Week 2 Recap: Cleveland Browns 18, Jacksonville Jaguars 13

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy put together his first big outing with the team after a strong start to his Browns career in Week 1, propelling an offense that converted on its only appearance in the red zone.

On the other side, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made two turnover-worthy plays and couldn't finish off a late game-winning drive attempt.

The Browns moved to 1-1 with the 18-13 win in Week 2, while the Jaguars are now in a hole at 0-2.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jaguars edge defender Josh Hines-Allen managed to outdo reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett on the other sideline, racking up seven quarterback pressures to Garrett's three.

Hines-Allen won 25% of his 28 pass-rushing snaps and even added two stops in run defense.

BOX SCORE

Browns Jaguars Total points 18 13 Total offensive plays 65 55 Average EPA per play 0.005 0.051 Total net yards 298 324 Avg yards per play 4.6 5.9 Total first downs 18 18 Rushing first downs 8 5 Passing first downs 7 11 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-down efficiency 21% 44% Fourth-own efficiency 27% 0% Possessions 9 10 Avg plays per drive 7.9 6.1 Avg yards per drive 29.8 29.4 Avg points per drive 1.6 1.2 Red-zone possessions 1 4 Red-zone plays 5 13 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 200% 75%

