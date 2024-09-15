NFL Week 2 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 23, New England Patriots 20

The Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to overcome what has been an impressive New England Patriots squad based on preseason expectations.
Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson combined for 177 yards on the ground, but it wasn't enough to allay Geno Smith‘s big day. Smith found wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba a combined 22 times for 246 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 23-20 win in Week 2.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Second-year Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his best game as a pro, notching career highs in targets (16), receptions (12), receiving yards (117), contested catches (three) and first-down grabs (seven), among others.
BOX SCORE
|Seahawks
|Patriots
|Total points
|23
|20
|Total offensive plays
|66
|66
|Average EPA per play
|0
|-0.046
|Total net yards
|343
|315
|Avg yards per play
|5.2
|4.8
|Total first downs
|18
|19
|Rushing first downs
|4
|8
|Passing first downs
|12
|9
|Penalty first downs
|2
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|44%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|13%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|6.2
|6.8
|Avg yards per drive
|26.4
|26.3
|Avg points per drive
|1.8
|1.7
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|4
|Red-zone plays
|6
|15
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|150%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In