NFL Week 2 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 23, New England Patriots 20

The Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to overcome what has been an impressive New England Patriots squad based on preseason expectations.

Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson combined for 177 yards on the ground, but it wasn't enough to allay Geno Smith‘s big day. Smith found wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba a combined 22 times for 246 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 23-20 win in Week 2.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Second-year Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his best game as a pro, notching career highs in targets (16), receptions (12), receiving yards (117), contested catches (three) and first-down grabs (seven), among others.

BOX SCORE

Seahawks Patriots Total points 23 20 Total offensive plays 66 66 Average EPA per play 0 -0.046 Total net yards 343 315 Avg yards per play 5.2 4.8 Total first downs 18 19 Rushing first downs 4 8 Passing first downs 12 9 Penalty first downs 2 2 Third-down efficiency 50% 44% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 6.2 6.8 Avg yards per drive 26.4 26.3 Avg points per drive 1.8 1.7 Red-zone possessions 2 4 Red-zone plays 6 15 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 2 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 150% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION