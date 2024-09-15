All
NFL Week 2 Recap: New York Jets 24, Tennessee Titans 17

2Y41PBY New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

By Ben Cooper
Tennessee Titans New York Jets

The New York Jets‘ revamped offensive line starred in the team's 24-17 Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, allowing just one quarterback pressure on Aaron Rodgers. (The others were charged to running back Breece Hall.)

Rodgers used the frequent clean pockets to notch two big-time throws and two touchdown passes despite three drops from his receivers.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Welcome to New York, Tyron Smith. The free-agent signing didn't let up any pressure on 34 pass-blocking snaps and recorded a game-high 30.4% impact run-block rate — a metric calculated by dividing a player's positively graded snaps by their total snaps in the run game.

BOX SCORE

Jets Titans
Total points 24 17
Total offensive plays 56 60
Average EPA per play -0.015 -0.111
Total net yards 255 336
Avg yards per play 4.5 5.6
Total first downs 16 18
Rushing first downs 6 6
Passing first downs 9 8
Penalty first downs 1 4
Third-down efficiency 50% 46%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 5.9 5.9
Avg yards per drive 21.3 28
Avg points per drive 2 1.4
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 5 12
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 25%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.