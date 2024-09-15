All
NFL Week 2 Recap: New Orleans Saints 44, Dallas Cowboys 19

By Mark Chichester
Dallas Cowboys New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are for real.

A week after a commanding Week 1 win against the hapless Carolina Panthers, Derek Carr and company marched into Jerryworld and cruised to a 44-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. 

Star running back Alvin Kamara scored four times — three times on the ground and once through the air — while Carr made another statement by completing 12 of his 17 pass attempts for 250 yards (14.7 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and one interception.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Though he dropped back only 18 times, Derek Carr delivered a tremendous performance as the signal-caller for this offense. He finished 12-of-17 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, though that interception resulted from a tipped pass and not a bad decision. 

On passes of 10 or more yards, Carr finished 5-of-6 for 158 yards and the touchdown, a highlight-reel 70-yard strike to Rashid Shaheed.

BOX SCORE

Saints Cowboys
Total points 44 19
Total offensive plays 56 66
Average EPA per play 0.454 -0.175
Total net yards 432 352
Avg yards per play 7.7 5.3
Total first downs 24 20
Rushing first downs 14 5
Passing first downs 9 13
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 75% 46%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 14%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 6.5 7
Avg yards per drive 39.3 32
Avg points per drive 4 1.7
Red-zone possessions 5 3
Red-zone plays 16 9
Red-zone TDs 4 0
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 33%

