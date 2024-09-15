All
NFL Week 2 Recap: Washington Commanders 21, New York Giants 18

2Y417KH New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

By Mark Chichester
Washington Commanders New York Giants

The Washington Commanders secured a 21-18 home victory over the New York Giants in Week 2, with Austin Seibert delivering the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jayden Daniels once again showcased his rushing ability, rushing 10 times for 44 yards. Through the air, he completed 23 of his 29 passes for 226 yards, though 12 of those completions were to players behind the line of scrimmage.

Daniel Jones had a clean performance for the Giants, throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays. However, he failed to register any big-time throws, leaving lingering doubts about his ability to elevate the Giants' offense.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

A silver lining for Giants fans in the loss was the standout performance of first-round rookie Malik Nabers. Targeted 17 times, Nabers pulled in 10 receptions for 127 yards, including a touchdown and six first downs. Three of his catches went for 15 or more yards, 83 of his receiving yards came after the catch, and he forced two missed tackles.

Though Nabers was unable to secure a crucial fourth-down pass late in the game, which could have extended the Giants’ drive, his efforts as the focal point of the offense kept New York in contention.

BOX SCORE

Giants Commanders
Total points 18 21
Total offensive plays 51 69
Average EPA per play 0.119 0.128
Total net yards 307 425
Avg yards per play 6 6.2
Total first downs 18 22
Rushing first downs 5 8
Passing first downs 11 12
Penalty first downs 2 2
Third-down efficiency 75% 60%
Fourth-down efficiency 25% 14%
Possessions 7 8
Avg plays per drive 7.3 9.2
Avg yards per drive 38.4 47.2
Avg points per drive 2.3 2.3
Red-zone possessions 3 7
Red-zone plays 9 25
Red-zone TDs 3 0
Red-zone FGs 0 6
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 86%

