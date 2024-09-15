NFL Week 2 Recap: Washington Commanders 21, New York Giants 18

The Washington Commanders secured a 21-18 home victory over the New York Giants in Week 2, with Austin Seibert delivering the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jayden Daniels once again showcased his rushing ability, rushing 10 times for 44 yards. Through the air, he completed 23 of his 29 passes for 226 yards, though 12 of those completions were to players behind the line of scrimmage.

Daniel Jones had a clean performance for the Giants, throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions or turnover-worthy plays. However, he failed to register any big-time throws, leaving lingering doubts about his ability to elevate the Giants' offense.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

A silver lining for Giants fans in the loss was the standout performance of first-round rookie Malik Nabers. Targeted 17 times, Nabers pulled in 10 receptions for 127 yards, including a touchdown and six first downs. Three of his catches went for 15 or more yards, 83 of his receiving yards came after the catch, and he forced two missed tackles.

Though Nabers was unable to secure a crucial fourth-down pass late in the game, which could have extended the Giants’ drive, his efforts as the focal point of the offense kept New York in contention.

BOX SCORE

Giants Commanders Total points 18 21 Total offensive plays 51 69 Average EPA per play 0.119 0.128 Total net yards 307 425 Avg yards per play 6 6.2 Total first downs 18 22 Rushing first downs 5 8 Passing first downs 11 12 Penalty first downs 2 2 Third-down efficiency 75% 60% Fourth-down efficiency 25% 14% Possessions 7 8 Avg plays per drive 7.3 9.2 Avg yards per drive 38.4 47.2 Avg points per drive 2.3 2.3 Red-zone possessions 3 7 Red-zone plays 9 25 Red-zone TDs 3 0 Red-zone FGs 0 6 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 86%

