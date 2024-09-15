NFL Week 2 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Detroit Lions 16

Two games into the 2024 NFL season, it's evident that Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing with something to prove.

Building off their commanding Week 1 victory over the Washington Commanders, the Bucs edged out Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions 20-16 in Week 2, avenging their 31-23 playoff loss from last season.

Mayfield delivered an efficient performance, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 185 yards (9.7 yards per attempt), with one touchdown and one interception. He also scored on an 11-yard designed run, rounding out a solid effort despite facing a lot of pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions pass rush.