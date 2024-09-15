NFL Week 2 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Detroit Lions 16

Two games into the 2024 NFL season, it's evident that Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing with something to prove.
Building off their commanding Week 1 victory over the Washington Commanders, the Bucs edged out Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions 20-16 in Week 2, avenging their 31-23 playoff loss from last season.
Mayfield delivered an efficient performance, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 185 yards (9.7 yards per attempt), with one touchdown and one interception. He also scored on an 11-yard designed run, rounding out a solid effort despite facing a lot of pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions pass rush.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Aidan Hutchinson was relentless once again on Sunday, recording five sacks, one hurry, and two additional pass-rush wins across 25 pass-rush snaps. He was a constant problem for the opposing offense and is poised to extend his lead as the NFL's highest-graded edge rusher.
BOX SCORE
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|Total points
|20
|16
|Total offensive plays
|47
|83
|Average EPA per play
|-0.1
|-0.049
|Total net yards
|231
|478
|Avg yards per play
|4.9
|5.8
|Total first downs
|13
|23
|Rushing first downs
|1
|6
|Passing first downs
|11
|16
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|20%
|41%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|30%
|Possessions
|10
|11
|Avg plays per drive
|5.1
|7.8
|Avg yards per drive
|19.3
|39.8
|Avg points per drive
|1.7
|1.3
|Red-zone possessions
|2
|6
|Red-zone plays
|4
|19
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|3
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|67%
