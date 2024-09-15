All
NFL Week 2 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Detroit Lions 16

2Y41DJR Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball into the stands after his 11-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By Mark Chichester
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions

Two games into the 2024 NFL season, it's evident that Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing with something to prove.

Building off their commanding Week 1 victory over the Washington Commanders, the Bucs edged out Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions 20-16 in Week 2, avenging their 31-23 playoff loss from last season.

Mayfield delivered an efficient performance, completing 12 of his 19 passes for 185 yards (9.7 yards per attempt), with one touchdown and one interception. He also scored on an 11-yard designed run, rounding out a solid effort despite facing a lot of pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions pass rush.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Aidan Hutchinson was relentless once again on Sunday, recording five sacks, one hurry, and two additional pass-rush wins across 25 pass-rush snaps. He was a constant problem for the opposing offense and is poised to extend his lead as the NFL's highest-graded edge rusher.

BOX SCORE

Buccaneers Lions
Total points 20 16
Total offensive plays 47 83
Average EPA per play -0.1 -0.049
Total net yards 231 478
Avg yards per play 4.9 5.8
Total first downs 13 23
Rushing first downs 1 6
Passing first downs 11 16
Penalty first downs 1 1
Third-down efficiency 20% 41%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 30%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 5.1 7.8
Avg yards per drive 19.3 39.8
Avg points per drive 1.7 1.3
Red-zone possessions 2 6
Red-zone plays 4 19
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 1 3
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

