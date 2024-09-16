All
NFL Week 2 Recap: Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13

September 15, 2024: Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs past Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) for a touchdown during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX.

By Mark Chichester
Houston Texans Chicago Bears

The Houston Texans secured a 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, with C.J. Stroud throwing for 260 yards and a touchdown.

Ka′imi Fairbairn played a pivotal role, kicking four field goals from 56, 47, 59 and 53 yards.

Stroud’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins gave the Texans a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter, and they extended that to 16-10 by halftime. Despite struggling to move the ball in the second half, Houston added a field goal while relying on their defense to protect the lead.

Houston's defense was relentless, sacking Bears quarterback Caleb Williams seven times and intercepting him twice to preserve the win. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, finished 23-of-37 for 174 yards but was under constant pressure throughout the game.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was targeted 10 times in Sunday night's matchup, and he came down with eight of those targets for a game-high 135 yards, one touchdown and five first downs. He forced two missed tackles with the ball in his hands, and six of his receptions went for 15 or more yards.

Collins averaged 3.75 yards per route run, the sixth-highest rate at the position in Week 2.

BOX SCORE

Bears Texans
Total points 13 19
Total offensive plays 66 61
Average EPA per play -0.347 -0.192
Total net yards 190 296
Avg yards per play 2.9 4.8
Total first downs 15 15
Rushing first downs 2 4
Passing first downs 8 11
Penalty first downs 5 0
Third-down efficiency 47% 29%
Fourth-down efficiency 10% 10%
Possessions 12 13
Avg plays per drive 6.1 5.6
Avg yards per drive 14.6 21.1
Avg points per drive 1 1.4
Red-zone possessions 1 2
Red-zone plays 4 3
Red-zone TDs 1 0
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 0%

