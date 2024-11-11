NFL scores and recaps for every Week 10 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 10 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned yet another elite PFF grade and threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, leading a comeback that lifted his team to a 35-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, Baltimore overcame a strong performance from Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 11 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Chase’s last touchdown, a 5-yard catch with under a minute to play, cut the Ravens’ lead to one.

Cincinnati then went for a 2-point conversion to take the lead, but Joe Burrow’s pass to Tanner Hudson fell incomplete, sealing the Ravens' victory.

The Carolina Panthers secured a tight 20-17 overtime win over the New York Giants in Munich, Germany, marking the team's first winning streak since Weeks 2-3, 2021.

A Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumble on the first play of overtime catalyzed a game-winning 36-yard kick for Eddie Pineiro. Daniel Jones marched the Giants down the field with just over 2 minutes left to knot things up with a 43-yard Graham Gano field goal, but it proved all for naught.

With both teams relatively even in EPA per play and third-down conversion marks, a focal difference proved the Giants' three turnovers to the Panthers' one. Bryce Young was rather effective in his second straight start, recording a 79.1 overall grade.

Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a 19-3 victory over the Chicago Bears in a Week 10 rookie quarterback showdown against Caleb Williams.

Neither quarterback lit up the stat sheet. Maye completed 15 of his 25 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with one big-time throw and two turnover-worthy plays. Williams went 16-of-30 for 120 yards, with no big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays, but he faced relentless pressure, taking eight sacks in the loss.

The San Francisco 49ers earned a crucial Week 10 win by beating the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20.

Christian McCaffrey tallied 107 total yards in his first game of the season, propelling the 49ers to 0.199 EPA per play. Likewise, the San Francisco defense feasted against the Buccaneers, permitting -0.136 EPA per play and 3.8 yards per play.

The Kansas City Chiefs squeaked by the Denver Broncos, 16-14, to stay undefeated.

Kansas City blocked a game-winning 35-yard field goal attempt from Wil Lutz despite the Broncos being in prime position to end the Chiefs' 14-game winning streak. In a game with low margins, the Chiefs' higher average yards per play (8.6 to 6.7) and more explosive passes (five to three) made a difference.

Regardless of one's thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts‘ benching of young quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's hard to believe he's gaining more as a sideline onlooker than as the starter over veteran Joe Flacco.

Flacco tossed three interceptions — including two on the first two drives — and the Colts sank to their second straight loss with him at the helm. The Buffalo Bills, despite two interceptions from quarterback Josh Allen, throttled Indianapolis thanks to a pick-six, a good showing from a makeshift receiving corps and excellent pass-rushing production against a struggling Indianapolis offensive line.

Buffalo secured four sacks and 14 pressures in the 30-20 win, moving to 8-2 on the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a dramatic 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, thanks to a late touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to newly acquired wide receiver Mike Williams.

In his Steelers debut, Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Wilson with just over two minutes remaining, sealing the win and lifting Pittsburgh to a 7-2 record, keeping them atop the AFC North.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels had one last opportunity to mount a game-winning drive, but his pass to tight end Zach Ertz came up a yard short of the first down, turning the ball over to Pittsburgh with just under 90 seconds left.

Sam Darnold versus Mac Jones isn't necessarily a premier quarterback battle, but it is a showdown between once-top prospects looking to reestablish their NFL careers with new teams.

Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, neither Darnold nor Jones looked anything close to former first-rounders. Darnold made four turnover-worthy plays for the Vikings, while Jones — filling in for an injured Trevor Lawrence — fumbled a snap, tossed two picks and threw only five passes 10 yards or more downfield before the 4-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Darnold and the Vikings eked out a 12-7 victory despite the ugly quarterback play, with the bright spot being tight end T.J. Hockenson‘s return to a featured role in the team's passing attack.

The seven-game slide is over.

The New Orleans Saints used clean pockets and stingy defense, headlined by a key Tyrann Mathieu interception with 2 minutes remaining, to shock the now-6-4 Atlanta Falcons, 20-17, and end a winless streak one week after firing head coach Dennis Allen.

New Orleans' offensive line surrendered only five quarterback pressures, pending PFF's final review of the game, and didn't allow any hits or sacks. As a result, Derek Carr completed 13-of-17 passes for two touchdowns and two big-time throws when kept clean.

When he wasn't being hounded by a relentless Los Angeles Chargers pass rush or holding onto the ball for too long, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis played mostly winning football in his first start since suffering an injury in Week 4.

But Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is simply on an impressive run of elite performances, guiding his team to a third straight victory — this time a 27-17 triumph in Week 10.

Six Chargers defenders notched sacks and nine players tallied a quarterback pressure against the Titans, who dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Jalen Hurts finished 14-of-20 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and added 56 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles sailed past the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys 34-6 in Week 10.

The victory marked the Eagles' fifth straight, moving them to 7-2 and into first place in the NFC East, while Dallas (3-6) dropped its fourth straight and remains winless at home.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush struggled, completing 13 of 23 passes for just 45 yards (2.0 yards per attempt) with no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. Rush earned a 41.2 PFF grade on initial review before being replaced by Trey Lance at the start of the fourth quarter.

Jake Bates nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 26-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Despite Jared Goff’s career-high five interceptions — three in the first half and two more in the third quarter — the Lions erased a 23-7 halftime deficit, scoring 16 unanswered points over the final 30 minutes.

Jared Goff’s stat line was rough—15-of-30 for 240 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions—but only three of those picks were graded as turnover-worthy plays. Houston’s C.J. Stroud completed 19 of 33 passes for 212 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions, no big-time throws, and two turnover-worthy plays.

The seven combined interceptions were the most in a game since 2018.

