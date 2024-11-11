NFL Week 10 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Tennessee Titans 17

When he wasn't being hounded by a relentless Los Angeles Chargers pass rush or holding onto the ball for too long, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis played mostly winning football in his first start since suffering an injury in Week 4.

But Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is simply on an impressive run of elite performances, guiding his team to a third straight victory — this time a 27-17 triumph in Week 10.

Six Chargers defenders notched sacks and nine players tallied a quarterback pressure against the Titans, who dropped to 2-7 on the season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Justin Herbert is on an incredible streak of elite performances, pending PFF's final review of this game. The Chargers' star quarterback is on track to earn a third 85.0-plus PFF game grade in his past four outings. He has made as many big-time throws in the past three weeks (eight) as in his first six contests of the season.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE