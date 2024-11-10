NFL Week 10 Recap: Buffalo Bills 30, Indianapolis Colts 20

Regardless of one's thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts‘ benching of young quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's hard to believe he's gaining more as a sideline onlooker than as the starter over veteran Joe Flacco.

Flacco tossed three interceptions — including two on the first two drives — and the Colts sank to their second straight loss with him at the helm. The Buffalo Bills, despite two interceptions from quarterback Josh Allen, throttled Indianapolis thanks to a pick-six, a good showing from a makeshift receiving corps and excellent pass-rushing production against a struggling Indianapolis offensive line.

Buffalo secured four sacks and 14 pressures in the 30-20 win, moving to 8-2 on the season.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bills edge defender Von Miller tallied three quarterback pressures — not including two that came on plays negated by penalties — and won 25% of his pass-rushing snaps. If his 90.3 PFF overall game grade holds up, it would mark his second 90.0-plus grade in just five games with 20-plus snaps this season.

