2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 10

• Commanders crack the top 10: Washington is up three spots this week to No. 8 after surrendering four pressures and no sacks or quarterback hits in a win over the Giants.

• Rams climb six spots to No. 18: Their offensive line continued its improving form in Week 9 against Seattle and did not allow a sack on 44 dropbacks.

Few things are more important to an NFL team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcomes of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

We will be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 9 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and each unit's best player.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

Projected Week 10 starters:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Penei Sewell

Detroit's offensive line played one of its best games of the season in pass protection in Week 9’s win over the Packers. The unit surrendered just four pressures — including a sack — on 23 pass plays against Green Bay.

Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler was perfect in pass protection against Green Bay, not allowing a single pressure and not being beaten once. As a result, he earned an 86.0 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked fifth among guards in Week 9.

Best player: Penei Sewell

Sewell has earned an 87.4 PFF run-blocking grade this season, ranking second among offensive tackles and leading all right tackles.