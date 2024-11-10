NFL Week 10 Recap: Carolina Panthers 20, New York Giants 17

The Carolina Panthers secured a tight 20-17 overtime win over the New York Giants in Munich, Germany, marking the team's first winning streak since Weeks 2-3, 2021.

A Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumble on the first play of overtime catalyzed a game-winning 36-yard kick for Eddie Pineiro. Daniel Jones marched the Giants down the field with just over 2 minutes left to knot things up with a 43-yard Graham Gano field goal, but it proved all for naught.

With both teams relatively even in EPA per play and third-down conversion marks, a focal difference proved the Giants' three turnovers to the Panthers' one. Bryce Young was rather effective in his second straight start, recording a 79.1 overall grade.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

G Robert Hunt, Carolina Panthers – 91.0

CB Andru Phillips, New York Giants – 88.2

G Evan Neal, New York Giants – 84.3

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Panthers guard Robert Hunt was instrumental to fuel the Panthers' second straight win. The prized free agent addition recorded a stellar 88.3 run-blocking grade. In pass protection, he surrendered zero pressures on 29 pass-blocking snaps.

