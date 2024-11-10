NFL Week 10 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

The San Francisco 49ers earned a crucial Week 10 win by beating the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20.

Christian McCaffrey tallied 107 total yards in his first game of the season, propelling the 49ers to 0.199 EPA per play. Likewise, the San Francisco defense feasted against the Buccaneers, permitting -0.136 EPA per play and 3.8 yards per play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

LT Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – 87.9

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 81.3

WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers – 78.3

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The eventual Hall-of-Famer Trent Williams just keeps on dominating. Against the Buccaneers, Williams allowed only three pressures on 45 pass-blocking snaps. In the run game, he posted a stellar 91.1 run-blocking grade, pending final review.

BOX SCORE