All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 10 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20

2YHA08C San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle, catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

By Bradley Locker

The San Francisco 49ers earned a crucial Week 10 win by beating the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20.

Christian McCaffrey tallied 107 total yards in his first game of the season, propelling the 49ers to 0.199 EPA per play. Likewise, the San Francisco defense feasted against the Buccaneers, permitting -0.136 EPA per play and 3.8 yards per play.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

LT Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – 87.9

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 81.3

WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers – 78.3

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The eventual Hall-of-Famer Trent Williams just keeps on dominating. Against the Buccaneers, Williams allowed only three pressures on 45 pass-blocking snaps. In the run game, he posted a stellar 91.1 run-blocking grade, pending final review.

BOX SCORE

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.