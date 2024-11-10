NFL Week 10 Recap: New England Patriots 19, Chicago Bears 3

Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a 19-3 victory over the Chicago Bears in a Week 10 rookie quarterback showdown against Caleb Williams.

Neither quarterback lit up the stat sheet. Maye completed 15 of his 25 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with one big-time throw and two turnover-worthy plays. Williams went 16-of-30 for 120 yards, with no big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays, but he faced relentless pressure, taking eight sacks in the loss.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards played every defensive snap in Sunday’s loss, recording nine total tackles. He was targeted twice in coverage, intercepting one pass and making two additional tackles that resulted in defensive stops against the pass.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE