NFL Week 10 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 34, Dallas Cowboys 6

Jalen Hurts finished 14-of-20 for 202 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and added 56 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles sailed past the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys 34-6 in Week 10.

The victory marked the Eagles' fifth straight, moving them to 7-2 and into first place in the NFC East, while Dallas (3-6) dropped its fourth straight and remains winless at home.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush struggled, completing 13 of 23 passes for just 45 yards (2.0 yards per attempt) with no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. Rush earned a 41.2 PFF grade on initial review before being replaced by Trey Lance at the start of the fourth quarter.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons made an impact in his return from injury, tallying two sacks and three hurries on just 20 pass-rush snaps. Parsons earned an 83.5 pass-rush grade on the initial review—a silver lining of sorts for a fanbase watching postseason hopes fade.

