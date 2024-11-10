NFL Week 10 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Washington Commanders 27

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a dramatic 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, thanks to a late touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to newly acquired wide receiver Mike Williams.

In his Steelers debut, Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Wilson with just over two minutes remaining, sealing the win and lifting Pittsburgh to a 7-2 record, keeping them atop the AFC North.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels had one last opportunity to mount a game-winning drive, but his pass to tight end Zach Ertz came up a yard short of the first down, turning the ball over to Pittsburgh with just under 90 seconds left.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is finally playing with a top-tier quarterback, and that has allowed him to show just how good he can be as the team's WR1.

McLaurin caught all five of his catchable targets for 113 yards and four first downs in his team's loss, with three of those catches going for at least 15 yards. He caught three of his four contested targets and averaged an impressive 3.32 yards per route run on the day.

This week, 82 of his receiving yards came from passes thrown at least 10 or more yards downfield. Only Justin Jefferson (648) and Ja'Marr Chase (598) have more yards from these downfield targets than McLaurin (578) this season.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE