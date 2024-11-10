NFL Week 10 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 12, Jacksonville Jaguars 7

Sam Darnold versus Mac Jones isn't necessarily a premier quarterback battle, but it is a showdown between once-top prospects looking to reestablish their NFL careers with new teams.

Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars, neither Darnold nor Jones looked anything close to former first-rounders. Darnold made four turnover-worthy plays for the Vikings, while Jones — filling in for an injured Trevor Lawrence — fumbled a snap, tossed two picks and threw only five passes 10 yards or more downfield before the 4-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

Darnold and the Vikings eked out a 12-7 victory despite the ugly quarterback play, with the bright spot being tight end T.J. Hockenson‘s return to a featured role in the team's passing attack.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Byron Murphy Jr.‘s fourth-quarter interception of Mac Jones all but sealed the game for the Vikings, who needed it after an abysmal offensive showing. Murphy surrendered only one catch for 11 yards in the game on 27 coverage snaps.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE